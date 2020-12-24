You are here

Saudi crown prince: Our relationship with Bahrain is 'deep and solid'

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council meeting on Dec. 24. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council meeting on Dec. 24. (SPA)
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's relationship with Bahrain is “deep and solid,” and ties between the two countries have spanned many years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday.

The crown prince was speaking at the first meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council.

He said the body would develop bilateral ties to advance relations in all fields including politics, economics, security, military, investment, development and culture.

He added that the two countries were working closely to confront the challenges facing the region and to preserve the interests, security and stability of the two kingdoms.

The crown prince expressed confidence that the meeting would pave the way for the council’s committees to begin work.

He thanked Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and members of the council for their efforts and contributions to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi said the council represents the strong and historic ties between the two countries and is a model for Gulf unity. 

Organizational procedures will be approved during the meeting.

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz on Thursday inaugurated transport projects that were carried out in the region with the total value of SR360 million ($96 million).

Alongside Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, he also laid the foundation stone of a number of projects with a value of SR490 million ($130 million).

The inauguration was attended by Abdulhadi Al-Mansouri, president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation, Rumaih Al-Rumaih, chairman of the General Transportation Authority (GTA), Badr Al-Dulami, deputy minister of Transport for Roads Affairs, Dr. Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik, CEO of the Saudi Railway Company (SAR), Saud Al-Arifi, assistant undersecretary for Riyadh Region for Development Affairs, and Adel Al-Hamdan, secretary of the Designated Regional Council.

The governor reviewed the projects of the ministry and its branches in the region, including a presentation on airports and projects in the Central Region and the projects of the GTA, as well as a presentation on transport statistics in Riyadh and the future programs of the SAR.

The inaugurated projects contained four development projects, including a number of roads in the region (Fifth Group) which consisted of a bridge with slopes near the Al-Yamamah University on the Riyadh/Al-Qassim highway.

The projects will add 105 km of new transportation options.

These projects aim to reduce congestion on the Special Security Forces Bridge.

The projects included the construction of an overpass on the King Khalid Road (Salbukh) at its intersection with the Imam Saud bin Faisal Road in Al-Diriyah. It also looked at the move to expand the bridge at the intersection of the King Abdulaziz Road with King Khalid Road (Salbukh) in Al-Diriyah, by adding a bifurcating bridge backward of the existing bridge (from the southern side) on the King Khalid Road.

Other avenues of development also include the Thadiq/Al-Rajeh/Al-Barra Road, with total lengths of 42 km, and the project to complete the remaining works of the secondary and agricultural roads in Riyadh within the 29th Group, which consist of implementing a part of the duplication of Rawdat Sudair Road linked to the Riyadh/Al-Qassim Road.

It will also complete the Al-Khais link, with the project’s length reaching 52 km. The governor also observed plans regarding the project to complete the Al-Zulfi/Al-Ghat Road with a length of 11 km.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz laid the foundation stone for various phases of the development of the Riyadh/Al-Rayn/Bisha Road situated in Riyadh, which will create a total of 194 km of new infrastructure options.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for the duplication of the Shaqra, Dawdami and Afif Road with a length of 20 km, and the surrounding roads near the Ministry of Interior, linking them to the main roads, with a length of 26 km.

