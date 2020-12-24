Saudi crown prince: Our relationship with Bahrain is ‘deep and solid’

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's relationship with Bahrain is “deep and solid,” and ties between the two countries have spanned many years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday.

The crown prince was speaking at the first meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council.

He said the body would develop bilateral ties to advance relations in all fields including politics, economics, security, military, investment, development and culture.

He added that the two countries were working closely to confront the challenges facing the region and to preserve the interests, security and stability of the two kingdoms.

The crown prince expressed confidence that the meeting would pave the way for the council’s committees to begin work.

He thanked Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and members of the council for their efforts and contributions to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi said the council represents the strong and historic ties between the two countries and is a model for Gulf unity.

Organizational procedures will be approved during the meeting.