You are here

  • Home
  • Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
A Union flag flies on top of the Victoria Tower, part of The Palace of Westminster in London on Dec. 24, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gka6u

Updated 24 December 2020
AP

Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
  • Downing Street source: We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters
  • "We have delivered this great deal for the entire United Kingdom in record time,” the source added
Updated 24 December 2020
AP

BRUSSELS: After months of talks and at almost the last minute, Britain and the European Union struck a provisional free-trade agreement Thursday that should avert New Year chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.
With just over a week until the UK’s final split from the EU, the British government said the “deal is done.”
It said the deal was “the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU.”
EU officials also confirmed an agreement had been reached. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were expected to make statements imminently.
The deal ensures the two sides can continue to trade in goods without tariffs or quotas. But despite the breakthrough, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain uncertain.
The British and European parliaments both must hold votes on the agreement, though the latter may not happen until after the UK leaves the EU’s economic embrace on Jan. 1.
Months of tense and often testy negotiations gradually whittled differences between the two sides down to three key issues: fair-competition rules, mechanisms for resolving future disputes and fishing rights. The rights of EU boats to trawl in British waters remained the last obstacle before it was resolved.
However, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain unresolved.
Johnson had insisted the UK would “prosper mightily” even if no deal were reached and the UK had to trade with the EU on World Trade Organization terms. But his government has acknowledged that a chaotic exit was likely to bring gridlock at Britain’s ports, temporary shortages of some goods and price increases for staple foods.
The EU has long feared that Britain would undercut the bloc’s social, environmental and state aid rules after Brexit, becoming a low-regulation rival on the bloc’s doorstep. Britain denies planning to institute weaker standards but said that having to continue following EU regulations would undermine its sovereignty.
A compromise was eventually reached on the tricky “level playing field” issues. The economically minor but hugely symbolic issue of fish came to be the final sticking point, with maritime EU nations seeking to retain access to UK waters where they have long fished and Britain insisting it must exercise control as an “independent coastal state,”
Huge gaps over fishing were gradually closed over weeks of intense negotiations in Brussels, even as Johnson continued to insist that a no-deal exit was a likely and satisfactory outcome to the nine months of talks on the future relationship between the EU and its ex-member nation.
It has been 4 1/2 years since Britons voted 52%-48% to leave the EU and — in the words of the Brexiteers’ campaign slogan — “take back control” of the UK’s borders and laws.
It took more than three years of wrangling before Britain left the bloc’s political structures on Jan. 31. Disentangling economies that were closely entwined as part of the EU’s single market for goods and services took even longer.
The UK has remained part of the single market and customs union during an 11-month post-Brexit transition period. As a result, many people so far will have noticed little impact from Brexit.
On Jan. 1, the breakup will start feeling real. The new year will bring huge changes, even with a trade deal. No longer will goods and people be able to move freely between the UK and its continental neighbors without border restrictions.
EU nationals will no longer be able to live and work in Britain without visas - though that does not apply to the more than 3 million already doing so - and Britons can no longer automatically work or retire in EU nations. Exporters and importers face customs declarations, goods checks and other obstacles.
The UK-EU border is already reeling from new restrictions placed on travelers from Britain into France and other European countries due to a new coronavirus variant sweeping through London and southern England. Thousands of trucks were stuck in traffic jams near Dover on Wednesday, waiting for their drivers to get virus tests so they could enter the Eurotunnel to France.
British supermarkets say the backlog will take days to clear and there could be shortages of some fresh produce over the holiday season.
Despite the deal, there are still unanswered questions about huge areas, including security cooperation between the UK and the bloc and access to the EU market for Britain’s huge financial services sector.

Topics: Brexit UK Europe

Related

Stocks stage small ‘Santa rally,’ Brexit deal hopes lift pound
Business & Economy
Stocks stage small ‘Santa rally,’ Brexit deal hopes lift pound
Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement
Business & Economy
Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak

Updated 24 December 2020
Argaam

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak
  • TASI falls 0.2% to 8,703 points, turnover at $2.61 billion
Updated 24 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi stocks snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) slipping 0.2 percent, or 18 points, to close at 8,703 points.

Total turnover reached SR9.8 billion ($2.61 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 66:122.

Blue-chip SABIC shed 0.4 percent to SR101.20, while banking major Al Rajhi fell 0.7 percent to SR74.50.

Dallah shed over 1 percent to SR48.50 as it went ex-dividend today, Dec. 24.

Naseej was the top decliner, falling 9.9 percent to SR111.60.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.3 percent to close at SR35.

Al-Jouf Agricultural rose 3.1 percent to SR37.15, as the firm’s board of directors recommended a 2.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020.

Ash-Sharqiyah Development was the top gainer, rising 6.9 percent to SR92.70.

Powered by Argaam
 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%
Business & Economy
Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up
Business & Economy
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up

Latest updates

KSrelief helps orphans in Tajikistan
Christians in Saudi Arabia observe Christmas in new season of religious tolerance
Christians in Saudi Arabia observe Christmas in new season of religious tolerance
COVID-19 vaccine center launched in Jeddah
Explosion hits gas pipeline in Egypt's North Sinai
Explosion hits gas pipeline in Egypt's North Sinai
Mural offers glimpse of old Hijaz glory at Jeddah airport

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.