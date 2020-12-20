You are here

Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement

Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement
Fishing remains the main sticking point between Britain and the EU. (Reuters/File)
Fishing is now the main obstacle to any pact

Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement
  • Fishing is now the main obstacle to any pact
BRUSSELS: EU and UK negotiators pressed on with talks on Saturday with no sign of them breaking an impasse over post-Brexit fishing rights in time to save a trade deal.

Fishing is now the main obstacle to any pact that could be in place on Jan. 1 to prevent an economic jolt on both sides of the Channel as Britain leaves the single market.

“It remains very blocked,” one EU diplomat told AFP.

Another said Brussels had made Britain its last offer on fishing access and it was down now to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to decide whether he wants a deal.

“If Britain doesn’t accept the latest EU offer of it will be a ‘no deal’ over fish,” he warned.

The EU’s pointman in the talks, Michel Barnier, has proposed EU fishermen giving up nearly a quarter of the value of the fish they currently catch in UK waters. Britain is understood to be holding out for getting back much more than half.

The UK has suggested this compromise last for three years before it is renegotiated, whereas Europe is holding out for seven. “It’s all down to numbers now,” the second European diplomat said.

Barnier has consulted member states that share fishing waters with Britain, but has been told to stand his ground.

The European Parliament has highlighted a deadline of midnight on Sunday to receive a deal for review if MEPs are to ratify it before the end of the year.

Their UK parliamentary counterparts are in recess, but can be recalled within 48 hours to do likewise.

But EU capitals are not binding themselves to the European Parliament’s deadline. The second diplomatic source said Britain effectively had until the end of the year to make its mind up.

France’s European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune warned that time left to get a deal was “a matter of hours,” echoing words used by Barnier a day earlier.

Egyptian government denies privatizing spinning and weaving factories

Updated 19 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian government denies privatizing spinning and weaving factories

Egyptian government denies privatizing spinning and weaving factories
  • The development plan is based on modernizing the cotton circulation and production system
Updated 19 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Cabinet’s media center has denied reports on social media about the government privatizing spinning and weaving factories.

The Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector said that there was no validity to stories about privatizing spinning and weaving factories, and that these factories were operating normally. It said that a comprehensive plan was being implemented to develop the textile industry at an estimated cost of 21 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.3 billion) as it was one of the country’s most important businesses.

The development plan is based on modernizing the cotton circulation and production system, as well as developing gins, in addition to developing spinning and weaving companies and raising the efficiency of their workers.

Within the framework of the state’s plan to develop ginning — as it is the first link in the chain of the spinning and weaving industry — the development of the first ginning industry in Fayoum Governorate has been completed, and the development of three in Lower Egypt is being completed. This is provided that the development of three other gins has started, in addition to work toward the completion of the development plan for cotton gins nationwide.

Work is also underway to merge a number of spinning and weaving companies to improve performance.

The head of the Holding Company for Spinning and Weaving, Ahmed Mostafa, said that spinning and weaving had been a long-standing industry in Egypt for more than 100 years, but it had been neglected, in addition to a lack of investment in machinery, buildings or any aspect of the sector. Mostafa said that the existing machines were old and not suitable for new technology, and thus produced defective products that were not acceptable to the local or foreign market.

Mostafa said that there was a 21-billion-Egyptian-pound plan to develop the sector. This plan had been developed by an international advisory office and was approved by all parties under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The new machines had already been contracted, price advances paid and the shipping program was being prepared, which will start from the end of 2020. New machines had already arrived at the port, and there were three training centers in ​Al-Mahalla Al-Kubra, Kafr El-Dawar and Helwan.

Mostafa said that 700 million Egyptian pounds had been allocated to train 45,000 workers. They would be trained on new machines, each of them in their specialization, whether in spinning, weaving or dyeing, he said.

