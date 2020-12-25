What We Are Eating Today: Cleans and Glow

Cleans and Glow is a Saudi store specialized in offering vegan, gluten, and refined sugar-free food.
It provides over 180 products, ranging from the largest selection of juices in the Kingdom to salads, soups, oat jars, oatmeals, vegan meals, and snacks.
The entire store is based on giving your body a break from animal protein while providing you with a boost of vitamins and minerals through plant-based eating in order to help you lose weight and feel great. The store uses only vegan protein from legumes like peas, lentils, and beans as a substitute for animal protein.
Cleans and Glow is also a raw cold-pressed juicery that offers over 50 different types of juices including greens, roots, citrus, vegan milk, water mixes, and fermented tea juices and smoothies.
If you are thinking of kick-starting a healthier lifestyle, check out the different diet programs offered by Cleans and Glow that will help you to engage in healthier eating habits including plant-based vegan reset programs, weight loss, cleansing, skin detox, as well as intermittent fasting programs.
The store is especially proud of its immunity shots, which are a concentrated dose of juices, herbs, and oils of different flavors including turmeric and goji berries.
It helps to target different ailments and it is filled with antioxidants.
The meals on offer vary from Asian, American, Italian to Mideastern dishes.
For more information visit: https://cleanseandglow.com/
