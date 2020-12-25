You are here

  Mother of Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud dies

Mother of Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud dies

Mother of Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud dies
The funeral prayers will be held on Friday in the Kingdom’s capital. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 December 2020
Arab News

Mother of Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud dies

Mother of Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud dies
  • The funeral prayers will be held on Friday in the Kingdom’s capital
Updated 25 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of the mother of Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The funeral prayers will be held on Friday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, the Royal Court said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases

Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 207 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 44
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 9 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,168.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 178 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 361,903 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,920 remain active and 376 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 44, followed by Makkah with 31, Madinah with 31, the Eastern Province recorded 29, and Asir confirmed 9 cases.
The ministry also announced that 207 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 352,815.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 79.5 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.74 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus COVID-19

Latest updates

In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines
In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines
Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases
Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel
Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel
Lebanon’s Beit El Baraka launches Kanz — its own range of artisanal delicacies
Lebanon’s Beit El Baraka launches Kanz — its own range of artisanal delicacies
India’s Modi makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting over new laws
India’s Modi makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting over new laws

