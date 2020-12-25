Mother of Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud dies

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of the mother of Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The funeral prayers will be held on Friday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, the Royal Court said.
https://arab.news/yp2p4
