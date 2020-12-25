Mother of Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud dies

Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 9 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,168.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 178 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 361,903 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,920 remain active and 376 in critical condition.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (178) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (207) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (352,815) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/bh3oBGBUVV — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 25, 2020

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 44, followed by Makkah with 31, Madinah with 31, the Eastern Province recorded 29, and Asir confirmed 9 cases.

The ministry also announced that 207 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 352,815.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 79.5 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.74 million.