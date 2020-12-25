You are here

Lebanon's Beit El Baraka launches Kanz — its own range of artisanal delicacies

Lebanon’s Beit El Baraka launches Kanz — its own range of artisanal delicacies
Since its foundation in 2019, the non-profit organization has been operating a points-based free supermarket in Beirut. (Supplied)
DUBAI: For the Lebanese non-governmental organization Beit El Baraka, and for Lebanon itself, 2020 has been a seemingly unending series of hardships: the banking crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and, of course, the August 4 explosion in Beirut port that wrecked many areas of the city.

“The more time is passing, the more we realize that we are needed more than ever and this saddens me a lot,” Beit El Baraka’s founder Maya Chams Ibrahimchah tells Arab News. “The state is completely absent. NGOs are doing everything. My aim for Lebanon is that institutions like Beit El Baraka are no longer needed. This would be my dream.”

Since its foundation in 2019, the non-profit organization has been operating a points-based free supermarket in Beirut, stacking shelves with a variety of products for the country’s elderly communities, as well as impoverished families with children. Beit El Baraka has also offered to pay its beneficiaries’ electricity, rental and water bills, as well as supply hundreds of students with laptops and Wi-Fi routers during lockdown.

The team is ending the year on a sweet and savory note, literally. “Kanz by Beit El Baraka” is the NGO’s latest venture — a culinary line of handcrafted homegrown delicacies produced by Lebanon’s rising contemporary chefs. It is also an attempt for the organization to become self-sustainable against a backdrop of “donor fatigue” — as Ibrahimchah puts it — as opposed to depending solely on private donations.

Encouraging local food production has always been part of Beit El Baraka’s ethos, using its farms to produce fresh fruits and vegetables that are available at the supermarket. The shocking reality is that Lebanon, known for its vast arable lands, imports 80 percent of its food.

“It’s because of corruption,” notes Ibrahimchah. “In 1993, people who were in power needed to trade something with neighboring countries. In return for their seats, they traded the borders — opening them for agricultural produce — and automatically we were swamped with potatoes, rice and flour.”

The ‘Selection des Chefs’ tote bag, on the other hand, includes sweet creations such as lavender cookies and fruity onion marmalade cooked up by Lebanese professionals Rouba Khalil, Pierre Abi Hayla, Youssef Akiki and Hussein Hadid.

“It is very important to remember that we have local chefs who have done what very few can do considering the difficult circumstances in Lebanon — they were able to make it. Today, these four are the top chefs in the Lebanese scene,” says Ibrahimchah.

One of Lebanon’s youngest chocolate connoisseurs Abi Hayla prepared tons of high-quality chocolate enrobed meringues from his artisanal boutique, Le Noir Chocolat. “I was more than happy to be part of it,” he says. “I made three kinds of meringues with pistachios, hazelnuts and almonds. I decided to buy the nuts from small and local suppliers. That way, we’re indirectly helping them continue, given the current situation in Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, Khalil — who made the life-changing decision of shifting careers from engineering to catering by opening her namesake pastry shop last year — offers portions of quirky caramel popcorn. “It’s purely a logistical and taste issue. Popcorn was an easy way of making 700 items ready before Christmas,” she says. “I chose popcorn because it represents me: It’s super sweet, salty and crunchy. I even call it ‘crack’ popcorn because it’s a little bit addictive.”

The bags also include a delicate vase and candle, manufactured by one of the country’s last glassblowers. Ibrahimchah describes this as “the most painful part of all our work.” The vases are created from broken glass fragments collected in the aftermath of the port explosion, creating something beautiful from all the destruction.

The good, the fad and the lovely: Games of the year

Updated 25 December 2020
Arab News

The good, the fad and the lovely: Games of the year

The good, the fad and the lovely: Games of the year
  As the new generation of consoles arrives, we look back on the gaming highlights of 2020 (Warning — spoilers ahead)
THE LAST OF US PART II

Naughty Dog’s stunning sequel to its 2013 smash hit will likely top several ‘Best of’ lists this year. It would have been easy for the developer to serve up more of the same, with the now-grown Ellie and her guardian/father figure Joel continuing to take on the monsters (human or otherwise) in the beautifully realized post-apocalyptic United States. Instead, we got a brave and haunting sequel that took the moral grey areas of the first game’s climax and expanded on them. At the start, playing as Ellie, you feel confident you’re still the hero of this story; by the end — having taken up the role of another young woman bent on avenging her father’s death — it’s not clear who the hero is, or even if there’s any such thing as a hero. All the adrenaline rush of the endless battles against dangerous foes is suddenly flipped, and we’re left to question the very mechanics of action games themselves. Those anonymous victims of our bloodlust are made human — the grief and terror caused by vengeance made startlingly clear. It’s a sobering experience, and only very good storytellers could have gotten away with making a game this relentlessly bleak into something that you want to keep playing — something Naughty Dog manages to do by ensuring that, throughout the mayhem and murder, there are touching moments of truly engaging emotion and intimacy — and even a hint of optimism in its downbeat ending. “The Last of Us Part II” is a work of art.

FINAL FANTASY VII (REMAKE)

Square Enix’s 1997 original was deservedly hailed as a game-changer for the RPG genre. That meant there was already a huge audience waiting for this year’s “reimagining” of Cloud Strife’s journey through Midgar. They were rewarded with a game that retains all the immersive thrills of the original but adds in even more detail, managing to satisfy our thirst for nostalgic familiarity while still making it feel like something new.

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Like “The Last of Us Part II,” this open-world action game goes beyond the usual genre tropes to intelligently deliver an experience with some real emotional depth. It also pushes the technology of the recently supplanted console generation to its limits. The game mechanics are superbly balanced — allowing you to play as a stealthy silent assassin or a full-on mass brawler. The most successful method seemed to be a mix of both. But apart from being a brilliant fighting game both aesthetically and practically, it also gives its hero a journey of personal growth that lingers long after completion.

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

Ubisoft’s flagship title is at the point where any game bearing the “Assassin’s Creed” name can be pretty much guaranteed a place in lists like this. But the developer isn’t sitting on its laurels. This latest installment in the franchise — set during the Viking invasion of England — is a perfect illustration of the series’ evolution, with a solider historic base than the majority of its predecessors and a slightly slower pacing to the action that really pays off.

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

Nintendo’s fifth entry in its “Animal Crossing” series landed in late March, just as much of the planet was entering lockdown. And this gratifyingly slow “life simulation” game, packed with cute critters doing generally wholesome stuff, was just the escape many longed for as the world went crazy. It’s unlikely to be remembered by any but its most-fervent fans in another 12 months, but for a short time in 2020, this was the biggest game around (so long as you had a Nintendo Switch).

SPIRITFARER

This indie sim was billed by developer Thunder Lotus as “a cozy management game about dying.” And that’s really a perfect description. You play Stella, a ferrymaster to just-deceased souls and you must build a boat on which to transport the spirits in your care to the afterlife, but in between times you work with them to explore the world — crafting, cooking, fishing and more — and, most importantly, you care for and befriend them. It’s beautifully paced and animated; melancholy but, as promised, cosy.

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS

While there’s nothing particularly groundbreaking about this platform-adventure game — the sequel to 2015’s “Ori and the Blind Forest” — it is so lovingly created and gorgeously realized that it will melt the heart of even the most cynical gamer as you explore the beautiful, sprawling world as Ori the forest spirit attempting to locate your friend Ku — an owl — after being separated in a storm. As you progress, you will access new powers and enter new places, where you’ll find new enemies too. For what it is, this game is faultless.

SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

If you needed a game to convince you to invest in a new-generation console, the PS5 version of this superhero action-adventure should do the job. (It’s great on the PS4 too though.) If you’ve played 2018’s excellent “Spider-Man,” you’ll pick this up easily, as the environment and key gameplay elements are practically identical — and very good. But what makes this game even better is the development of the lead character and his struggles to do what’s best for his neighborhood, Harlem. And on the PS5, the whole thing looks incredible.

