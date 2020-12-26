You are here

Digital program aims to help further Saudi filmmakers' careers

Digital program aims to help further Saudi filmmakers’ careers
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on April 18, 2018, shows a mime actor standing behind a model vintage cinema camera at the entrance of the AMC cinema in the capital Riyadh ahead of the first test film screening in over three decades. (AFP)
Rawan Radwan

  • Film commission wants to give local producers knowledge and tools to upgrade Kingdom’s industry to higher levels
  • It will be launched online, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
JEDDAH: The Saudi Film Commission is preparing to launch the Digital Filmmaker Program, which will provide learning and training opportunities in film production specialisms for professionals and amateurs.

It will be launched online, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
The commission also wants to give local film producers the knowledge and tools to help contribute to the improvement of the Saudi film industry and upgrade it to higher professional levels.
“The courses the ministry is offering to students for free is amazing,” said Danya Alhamrani, a film director and producer who has 20 years of experience and is the cofounder of Eggdancer Productions. “As soon as I received the link I forwarded it to all my students. There are courses we can even learn and gain from for professionals, which I appreciate, because we should forever be learning and improving. My advice to filmmakers would be to take advantage of any and all opportunities for learning that come their way, but realize that it is only the beginning and that just because they took a course or two or three doesn’t mean they know everything.”
The training program will be inaugurated in February once the candidates have been selected. It will focus on seven learning tracks: Producers’ program, foundations of the film industry, marketing and distribution, audio engineering and production, scriptwriting, editing, and the film business market.
The first stage of the program includes three tracks through renowned educational institutions the British Film Institute, the School of Cinema-Television at the University of Southern California (USC), and the Creative Media Skills Institute (CMS) at Pinewood in the UK. The subjects are production, scriptwriting, animation, directing, audio engineering, visual effects, post-production, and other specialties related to the film industry.
There are six learning tracks with the USC — character development, short movies creativity, scenario analysis, scriptwriting basics, animation, and film business.

Training at CMS will be six months long and it has nine tracks: Scenario development, story-building, character development, art production, film economies, production line, visual effects, post-production, in addition to career paths in films and production process.
The program aims to support specialist talent in cinema, and provide people with comprehensive practical experience in the movie production process, starting with the pitch all the way to post-production, marketing, and distribution.
The Saudi Film Commission will start receiving applications from Jan. 1 through the platform https://engage.moc.gov.sa/film_talents. Candidates will be chosen according to the criteria posted on the platform.
The beginner and amateur track is for people who are interested in filmmaking but lack experience, while the professional and experienced track is for people who have experience and want to improve their skills.

Retired Aramco staff recall Christmas festivities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Celebrating Christmas in Dhahran and Ras Tanura is a tradition that goes back to the late 1940s, when the first American families arrived in Saudi Arabia after the Second World War. (Supplied)
  • Remembering his childhood in Saudi Arabia, Tim Barger, author of “Christmas in Khobar,” was 8-years-old when he used to live with his family at an Aramco residential camp
JEDDAH: Expats in Saudi Arabia have been celebrating Christmas for decades, especially in the country’s Eastern Province, where Aramco foreign employees have freely marked the occasion among others.
Ali M. Baluchi, a retired Aramco executive, told Arab News that he used to help his company’s foreign colleagues prepare for their Christmas celebration.
“I remember when I was young, I assisted them decorate their buildings in preparation for the occasion. Inside Aramco, they were able to practice Christmas freely,” he said.
He added that he has recently sent letters to his old friends, most of whom are now retired, on Christmas, congratulating them on the occasion and reminding them of the old days. Wishing his friends joyous and beautiful holidays, Baluchi said in his letter: “I still recall the 1950s when I was engaged with some of you in decorating the Dhahran quarter-riyal banquet room for the New Year’s Eve.”
He added that he remembers the competition among the residents for the best decorated house in the community. “Those days were nice and beautiful and it reminds me of the good days we all shared and enjoyed together immensely.”


According to a print edition of the Saudi Aramco World, issued in 1975, celebrating Christmas in Dhahran and Ras Tanura was a tradition that went back to the late 1940s, when the first American families arrived after the Second World War.
The article added that another familiar custom was decorating windows and rooftops with wreaths, lights, reindeers, sleighs and snowmen — an artificial one, of course, since Dhahran’s lawns are at their greenest around Christmastime.
Remembering his childhood in Saudi Arabia, Tim Barger, author of “Christmas in Khobar,” was 8-years-old when he used to live with his family at an Aramco residential camp.
He said that Alkhobar in the early 1950s was the most cosmopolitan city in eastern Arabia. In an article posted in Aramco ExPats, he said that the Saudis seemed to be relaxed about Christmas which they considered an Eid holiday for Americans.

“They knew it was a celebration of the birth of Jesus; he was respected within the Qur’an, and it seemed like a reasonable thing for Christians to commemorate,” he said. “The one thing that they couldn’t really comprehend was ‘how did the bearded, fat guy in a red outfit figure into this whole program?’  It was an endless source of fascination,” Barger, who died in 2018 at the age of 72, added.
In her article posted in January on Aramco ExPats, Anushka Bose, who grew up in Dhahran after her family moved to Saudi Arabia in 2006, wrote: “As I drove around the city of Dhahran, I saw houses with lights, wreaths, inflatables, and I thought to myself, how beautiful is it that so many religions and cultures live among Dhahran and yet during festive seasons like Christmas, Ramadan, Eid — we all come together to bring out the energy in the city.”

Santa used to come by helicopter from Dhahran, and then ride a camel down Surf Avenue with the entire camp lining the street. Dhahran was a melting pot of different cultures and religions. (Supplied)

She added that decorating the Christmas tree with her family is something she looks forward to for months.
“With Christmas music, chocolates, laughing about inside jokes, and spending grueling efforts to fit all the ornaments on the tree, it’s a very special time for my family.
“A parent’s greatest joy is to be in the company of their kids, especially during such a beautiful season, and I recognize this feeling every time I look at their faces. They lead busy lives, sometimes full of uncertainty, but always have enough energy and affection left to make the best of each day,” Bose said.
In her Aramco ExPats blog, Bose published her interview with Adrienne Costas Belaire, who had grown up between Ras Tanura and Udhailiyah as a child. She asked her about her favorite memories from her childhood in Aramco.
“The memories of Halloween and Christmas were the best. Santa used to come by helicopter from Dhahran, and then ride a camel down Surf Avenue with the entire camp lining the street, it was very cool,” she said. “And Halloween was huge; the camp was completely full of expats who were mostly Americans, and we used to take out pillowcases to collect all our candy, and we had a huge costume parade, too.”

