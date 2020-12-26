You are here

King Salman invites Gulf leaders for Riyadh summit

King Salman invites Gulf leaders for Riyadh summit
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has formally invited leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the January summit. (AFP)
Updated 26 December 2020
Arab News

King Salman invites Gulf leaders for Riyadh summit

King Salman invites Gulf leaders for Riyadh summit
  • The invitation was sent through GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf
Updated 26 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has formally invited leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for the 41st group summit being held in Riyadh on January 5 next year.

The invitation was sent through GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, a statement from the group said. Among the first to receive the invite was UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, with the invitation received by the Dubai ruler and Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

“The commitment by Gulf leaders to hold the summit on an annual basis, and especially in these exceptional times, is a testament to the strength of the GCC, to their belief in their duty to the people of the Gulf, and their devotion to increasing cooperation and integration among member countries,” Dr. Al-Hajraf said in the statement.

“Today, as the GCC enters its fifth decade with a global pandemic in the backdrop, the institution’s mission to facilitate trade and economic integration among member states is more relevant than at any time in its history.

“The GCC remains focused on meeting the ambitions of the Gulf people, increasing integration, interconnectedness, and trade among member states and the international community. I am grateful to their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, for their tireless efforts to further strengthen Gulf cooperation.”

Saudi Arabia announces 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 26 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 8 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 353,004
  • A total of 6,176 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 26 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 8 deaths from COVID-19 and 163 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 39 were recorded in Riyadh, 34 in Makkah, 21 in Madinah, 19 in the Eastern Province, 16 in Asir, 5 in Najran and 4 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 353,004 after 189 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,176 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

