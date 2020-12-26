DUBAI: Houthi militants launched a missile targeting a northern city in Yemen, Saudi state agency SPA reported on Saturday.
The attack was launched from the governorate of Amran and the missile hit Al-Jawf, the Arab Coalition’s spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The militia continue to violate international and humanitarian laws by launching ballistic missile on areas with civilians, he added.
The coalition continues to take severe measures to stop the Houthi attacks, Al-Maliki said.
On Friday, the Arab coalition said a marine mine laid by Yemen’s Houthi militia has hit a commercial cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported.
The coalition said there were minor damages to the ship, but that no casualties were reported.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia continues to plant marine mines in the southern Red Sea and in the Bab Al-Mandab strait, which “is a serious threat to international shipping and global trade,” the coalition added.
Houthi militia launch missile targeting Yemen’s Al-Jawf
https://arab.news/phn85
Houthi militia launch missile targeting Yemen’s Al-Jawf
- Houthis continue to violate international and humanitarian laws: Arab Coalition spokesperson
- On Friday, the Arab Coalition said a marine mine laid by Yemen’s Houthi militia had hit a commercial cargo ship in the southern Red Sea
DUBAI: Houthi militants launched a missile targeting a northern city in Yemen, Saudi state agency SPA reported on Saturday.