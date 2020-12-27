You are here

  • Home
  • Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’

Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’

Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
Farmers listen to a speaker as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mk8av

Updated 27 December 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’

Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
  • Protesters say new farm laws will lower crop prices
Updated 27 December 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers protesting against new laws brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have started running their own media to counter the ruling party’s narrative, which they say is discrediting their struggle.

Farmers from agriculture-dependent states have been protesting for months to demand that the government repeal three farm acts passed in September that they say would leave them at the mercy of corporations and stop the government buying crops at guaranteed prices.

Modi on Friday said that the protests were motivated by political opponents seeking to “spread myths and lies” about the contentious farm laws.

However, the protesters accused the government of spreading a false narrative to discredit them.

“Just to propagate our struggles, issues and to counter the propaganda of the government and its agencies on the issues that affect farmers, we have decided to have our own social media site, YouTube channel and newspaper,” Darshan Pal, of the Revolutionary Farmers’ Union, told Arab News.

“The government is diverting attention and telling lies to the people that farmers are becoming more self-sufficient through reforms,” he said.

Baljit Singh, who runs Kisan Ekta Morch (Farmers’ Union platform) on social media, said they have been telling people their story to “debunk” the narrative by government-supporting media since the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started posting “fake videos and news” to discredit the farmers’ movement.

“They started posting videos from the UK to brand us as members of the separatist Khalistani group. Some news also tries to portray us as radical communist sympathizers,” said the 30-year-old farmer and vice president of the Punjab Farmers’ Struggle Committee.

“We have 2.5 million subscribers on our social media and are reaching out to at least 50 million people through these platforms.”

On Dec. 18, protesting farmers also started Trolly Times, a biweekly and bilingual newspaper.

“The idea came to mind, why not tell the farmers’ stories ourselves through our own newspaper?” the newspaper’s founder, Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal, told Arab News.

“The government and its media partners are spreading false information and painting us as unruly and disruptive. The newspaper is an attempt to counter the false narrative,” the 27-year-old digital photographer said.

Two pages of the newspaper appear in Punjabi and two in Hindi. About 5,000 copies are printed.

“The farmers’ protest is an important movement and we need to reach out to large sections of the people across the world,” Inderjeet Singh, of the Punjab Farmers’ Struggle Committee, said.

“A section of the media is not playing its role and either carrying half-truths or no truth at all,” he said.

Political observers say that the mainstream media is protecting the government.

“The media has been showing videos and stories that portray farmers as rich and their demands as unjustified,” New Delhi-based political analyst Nilanjan Mukhupadhyay told Arab News.

“There is a strong section of the mainstream media that considers anything opposed to the government as opposed to the country.”

Topics: Indian farmers Narendra Modi

Related

Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws
World
Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws
India’s Modi makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting over new laws
World
India’s Modi makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting over new laws

FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Updated 27 December 2020
AP

FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
  • Officials said no additional explosive devices have been found — indicating no active threat to the area.
Updated 27 December 2020
AP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: Federal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scoured hundreds of tips and leads in the blast that damaged dozens of buildings on Christmas morning.
More than 24 hours after the explosion, a motive remained elusive as investigators worked round-the-clock to resolve unanswered questions about a recreational vehicle that blew up on a mostly deserted street on a sleepy holiday morning and was prefaced by a recorded warning advising those nearby to evacuate. The attack, which damaged an AT&T building, continued to wreak havoc Saturday on cellphone service and police and hospital communications in several Southern states.
Investigators from multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies were at a home in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, after receiving information relevant to the investigation, said FBI Special Agent Jason Pack. Another law enforcement official, who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said investigators regard a person associated with the property as a person of interest.
Federal agents could be seen looking around the property, searching the home and the backyard. A Google Maps image had shown a similar recreational vehicle parked in the backyard when the photo was captured in May 2019; an AP reporter at the scene did not see the vehicle at the property in the late afternoon Saturday.
There were other signs of progress in the investigation, as the FBI revealed that it was looking at a number of individuals who may be connected to it. Officials also said no additional explosive devices have been found — indicating no active threat to the area. Investigators have received around 500 tips and leads.
“It’s just going to take us some time,” Douglas Korneski, the special agent in charge in charge of the FBI’s Memphis field office, said at a Saturday afternoon news conference. “Our investigative team is turning over every stone” to understand who did this and why.
Beyond that, the only known casualties were three injured people. The infrastructure damage, meanwhile, was broadly felt, due to an AT&T central office being affected by the blast. Police emergency systems in Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama, as well as Nashville’s COVID-19 community hotline and a handful of hospital systems, remained out of service.
The building contained a telephone exchange, with network equipment in it — but the company has declined to say exactly how many people have been impacted.
Asked whether the AT&T building could have been a possible target, Korneski said, “We’re looking at every possible motive that could be involved.”
Investigators shut down the heart of downtown Nashville’s tourist scene — an area packed with honky-tonks, restaurants and shops — as they shuffled through broken glass and damaged buildings to learn more about the explosion.
Mayor John Cooper has enforced a curfew in the downtown area until Sunday via executive order to limit public access to the area. More than 40 buildings were affected.
AT&T said restoration efforts are facing several challenges, which include a fire that “reignited overnight and led to the evacuation of the building.” This has forced their teams to work with safety and structural engineers and drilling access holes into the building in order to reconnect power.
“Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning’s explosion in Nashville,” the company said in a Saturday statement. “We have two portable cell sites operating in downtown Nashville with numerous additional portable sites being deployed in the Nashville area and in the region.”
Ray Neville, president of technology at T-Mobile, said on Twitter that service disruptions affected Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, Birmingham and Atlanta. “We continue to see service interruptions in these areas following yesterday’s explosion. Restoration efforts continue around the clock & we will keep you updated on progress,” he said in a tweet Saturday.
The outages had even briefly grounded flights at the Nashville International Airport, but service was continuing normally as of Saturday. The Federal Aviation Association has since issued a temporary flight restriction around the airport, requiring pilots to follow strict procedures until Dec. 30.
According to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake, police officers responded on Friday to a report of shots fired when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad. The RV exploded shortly afterward.
___
Associated Press photographer Mark Humphrey in Nashville and writer John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed to this report.

Topics: Nashville explosion FBI

Related

Police say suspicious blast wounds 3 in Nashville on Christmas
World
Police say suspicious blast wounds 3 in Nashville on Christmas
Masked gunman kills woman, wounds several others at Nashville church
World
Masked gunman kills woman, wounds several others at Nashville church

Latest updates

FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Shooting star: Warriors’ Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice
Shooting star: Warriors’ Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice
A Sudan in transition presents first-ever film for Oscars
A Sudan in transition presents first-ever film for Oscars
Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia — minister
Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia — minister
Arsenal sweep aside Chelsea to ease pressure on Arteta
Arsenal sweep aside Chelsea to ease pressure on Arteta

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.