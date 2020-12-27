You are here

Lebanon lockdown possible if COVID-19 cases increase
Man and woman sit back to back on a bench as they count worry beads at the Beirut corniche seaside promenade on Nov. 24, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Lebanon has reported over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths
  • Lebanon announced that it detected its first case of the new variant of the coronavirus
DUBAI: Lebanon’s Minister of Interior said the country may go into another lockdown if daily coronavirus cases surge.
Interior Minister, Mohammed Fahmi, told local media The Daily Star on Saturday that he hoped daily cases would remain as they are to avoid another lockdown in the country. 
On Friday, Lebanon announced that it detected its first case of the new variant of the coronavirus on a flight arriving from London.
“The detection of the first case of the new variant of Covid-19 on Middle East Airlines flight 202 coming from London on Dec. 21,” the country’s health minister said on Twitter, urging all passengers on the flight and their families to take precautionary measures.
Lebanon has reported over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.
With the holiday season in full swing and lockdown measures eased up, Lebanon has been witnessing an increase in cases with the daily tally crossing the 2,000 mark.

Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29

Updated 10 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29

Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29
Updated 10 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Oman will reopen its land, air and sea borders as of Tuesday December 29, a government Twitter account said on Sunday.
A negative COVID-19 polymerase test within 72 hours of entry is required for people from all countries and another test will be taken by those arriving from abroad at any of Oman's airports, it said.

