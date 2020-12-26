You are here

  • Home
  • First case of new COVID-19 strain found in Lebanon

First case of new COVID-19 strain found in Lebanon

First case of new COVID-19 strain found in Lebanon
A woman carries a disabled man wearing a protective face mask in the Sabra locality of Beirut, as Lebanon detects the new COVID-19 strain’s first case. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gfhes

Updated 14 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

First case of new COVID-19 strain found in Lebanon

First case of new COVID-19 strain found in Lebanon
  • The dead were all foreign paramilitaries fighting alongside Syrian regime forces
Updated 14 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Minister of Health in the caretaker government Hamad Hassan announced the registration of the first case of the new COVID-19 strain in Lebanon.
Hassan said that the infected person returned to Beirut from London on Dec. 21.
He called on the same flight’s passengers and their families to be cautious and quarantine at home for 10 days, and stressed that the ministry is “following up on the case and the people who came in contact with it.”
The infected person is a Lebanese national who lives in Tripoli, he said, adding that he is currently in self-isolation at home with his mother and in “stable condition.”
This development has raised concerns, and MP Georges Adwan called on officials to immediately stop flights coming from Britain and to take strict measures before it is too late.
However, the minister said “it is not the Ministry of Health’s authority to close down the airport or cancel flights. Those are the prerogative of the government, and the scientific committee recommended the suspension of flights with Britain, and the following-up technical committee should have acted on the recommendation.”
President Michel Aoun did not attend the Christmas mass at the Maronite Patriarchate on Friday for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Lebanon registered a new catastrophic number of infected cases, as laboratory tests recorded 2,708 new cases, bringing the total number to 165,933 with 20 new deaths.
At a socially distanced service in the Maronite Patriarchate, Patriarch Bechara Al-Rai reiterated his criticism of “loyalty to beyond Lebanon in impeding the formation of the government.”

HIGHLIGHT

The infected person is a Lebanese national who lives in Tripoli and had returned from London on Dec. 21. He is currently in ‘stable condition.’

He said: “We expected the political authority to seize the recommendations of international conferences and donor states’ assistance, and to start the reform projects to stop the collapse, but we were surprised with disrupting the reform plans and suspending international initiatives and conferences that were held to restore Lebanon.  
“We expected officials to rush into forming a government that is capable of meeting the challenges in order to revive the state and institutions and make decisions, but we were surprised with setting conditions, counteractive conditions and updated parameters, and with linking the formation of the Lebanese government with the conflicts of the region and the world, and we are now left without an operational constitutional power, and the collapse is exacerbated.”
Al-Rai said that if “honoring powers and criteria and distributing portfolios are important, then the people’s honor is above everything, and above individuals.”
He added that they had asked the president and the caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri to “form one team that is above all parties, to be liberated, even if temporarily, from all pressures and to cooperate together in forming a government of nonpolitical specialists. However, our wishes collided with some making up conditions that have no place at this stage and have no justification in a government of specialists.”

Topics: Israel Syria

Related

Special Christmas in Lebanon: Israeli jets violate airspace, new virus strain arrives
Middle-East
Christmas in Lebanon: Israeli jets violate airspace, new virus strain arrives
Lebanon’s Beit El Baraka launches Kanz — its own range of artisanal delicacies
Lifestyle
Lebanon’s Beit El Baraka launches Kanz — its own range of artisanal delicacies

Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses

A worker renovates the long-abandoned 200-year-old Ghussein palace, in the old quarter of Gaza City, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP)
Updated 7 min 3 sec ago
AP

Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses

Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses
  • It took the team two weeks to remove the trash from the Al-Kamalaia School, which is named after a Mamluk sultan. Each day, young men and women gather there, sweeping the dusty floor, brushing the bricks and supporting windows with wood frames
Updated 7 min 3 sec ago
AP

GAZA CITY: The grand, 500-year-old brick walls of the Al-Kamalaia School slowly emerged from years of accumulated garbage as grassroots preservers began the long process of restoring it to its former glory.
Located in the heart of the old quarter of Gaza City, the Mamluk era building is one of an ever-dwindling number of historic structures at risk of demolition.
“It was in a very difficult, pitiful state. It was a dump,” said Abdullah Al-Ruzzi, an artist and leading volunteer.
Al-Ruzzi and other artists launched the Mobaderoon, or Initiators, program, seeking to save abandoned houses and buildings from two periods of Gaza’s history: The Mamluk Sultanate and the subsequent Ottoman Empire.
In the old section of the Palestinian enclave, fewer than 200 houses from these eras are partially or entirely standing, according to tourist officials. They are threatened by neglect, decay or even demolition by new urban development.
“Lack of public awareness and the economic considerations by owners are the greatest threats to these buildings,” said Ahmed Al-Astal, director of Iwan, the history and heritage institute of Gaza’s Islamic University. “These houses are our identity, but ignorance leads to their destruction.”
Because the Gaza Strip is small, with 2 million people living in just 300 sq. km, the experts and volunteers fear that structures of past centuries will disappear, like those from far more ancient civilizations.
Population growth, conflict with Israel and mismanagement by Hamas that has run Gaza since 2007, have contributed to the erasure of many signs of Gaza’s five millennia of history. The territory has been enriched by its prime location along the route connecting ancient Egypt, the Levant and Mesopotamia. For example, Hamas bulldozers destroyed large parts of a rare 4,500-year-old Bronze Age settlement to make way for a housing project.
Mobaderoon is one of a handful of organizations seeking to preserve ancient sites in Gaza City. But their efforts are typically limited in scope and lack systematic plans.
It took the team two weeks to remove the trash from the Al-Kamalaia School, which is named after a Mamluk sultan. Each day, young men and women gather there, sweeping the dusty floor, brushing the bricks and supporting windows with wood frames.
Once the renovation is completed, Al-Ruzzi says the goal is to convert the building into a venue for cultural and artistic activities because such facilities are few in Gaza.
“This is the only school that still maintains its architectural standing, it still has classrooms. It’s clear that this school was used until a recent time in education and memorizing the Qur’an because it’s in the old city,” said Jamal Abu Rida, director of the archaeology department at Gaza’s Tourism Ministry.
Residents of Gaza are preoccupied with financial woes, struggling with a 13-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade, and combatting a raging coronavirus outbreak that has overwhelmed the health system. Campaigns to protect heritage and archaeological sites are not top priorities, but are welcomed.
“The initiatives are very important because their goal is to preserve the cultural legacy,” said Al-Astal.
A few blocks from the school, a different team is working on renovating a house, the Ghussein palace, named after the family that has owned it for 200 years. The workers scraped the bricks to remove layers of dust that hid their features. Others took measurements for the door frames.
The work began on this home in August and is scheduled to be complete in January. “It was left for a long time and has a lot of cracks and problems,” said Nashwa Ramlawi, the architect leading the restoration. “The place has a great heritage and cultural value. We will dedicate it for anything that serves the community; a cultural, service or social center open to everyone.”

Topics: gaza city Palestine

Related

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas
Middle-East
Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas
Life in Gaza ‘extraordinarily difficult’ for disabled: HRW
Middle-East
Life in Gaza ‘extraordinarily difficult’ for disabled: HRW

Latest updates

First case of new COVID-19 strain found in Lebanon
First case of new COVID-19 strain found in Lebanon
Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses
Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 6 Iran-backed fighters, says watchdog
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 6 Iran-backed fighters, says watchdog
Under pressure Premier League managers hope for festive cheer
Christmas in Lebanon: Israeli jets violate airspace, new virus strain arrives
Christmas in Lebanon: Israeli jets violate airspace, new virus strain arrives

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.