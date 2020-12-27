You are here

Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29

Oman closed its borders last week to prevent a new strain of the coronavirus from entering the country. (File/AFP)
Oman will reopen its land, air and sea borders as of Tuesday December 29, a government Twitter account said on Sunday.
A negative COVID-19 polymerase test within 72 hours of entry is required for people from all countries and another test will be taken by those arriving from abroad at any of Oman's airports, it said.

Oman closed its borders last week to prevent a new strain of the coronavirus from entering the country.

The COVID-19 supreme committee said that the decision to close the country’s land, air and sea borders was in response to the emergence of the new strain of the virus in other countries.

The new strain causes the same medical conditions as the original but is 70 percent more infectious. It has been identified in the UK, several other European countries, Australia and South Africa, and the British health minister said on Sunday that it was “out of control.”

The new threat emerged just as the introduction of several vaccines developed in the US, Britain and China raised hopes throughout the world that the COVID-19 pandemic could be defeated. Scientists in the UK are now studying the mutant strain to establish whether it is resistant to vaccines, but it will be at least two weeks before they have a definitive result.

(With Reuters)

DUBAI: Iraq’s National Medicine Selection authority gave on Sunday emergency approval for the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, state news agency INA reported.
The Minister of Health Hasan Al-Tamimi has said earlier that the country will receive the vaccines soon along with special equipment needed to store it.
“The special storage equipment will also be part of the deal,” Al-Tamimi told INA.
One concern about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is that it must be stored and shipped at ultra-cold temperatures of around minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), adding to the challenge of distributing the vaccine around the world.
Pfizer says it has developed shipping containers that use dry ice to keep the vaccine cool. GPS-enabled sensors will allow the company to track each shipment and ensure they stay cold, the company says.
“Pfizer has vast experience and expertise in cold-chain shipping and has an established infrastructure to supply the vaccine worldwide, including distribution hubs that can store vaccine doses for up to six months," the company said in a statement.

