You are here

  • Home
  • Prominent activist accuses Iran of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase

Prominent activist accuses Iran of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase

Prominent activist accuses Iran of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase
Maryam is Rajavi is the leader of the opposition group People’s Mujahedin of Iran. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yc6x5

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Prominent activist accuses Iran of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase

Prominent activist accuses Iran of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase
  • She said Iran was “evading buying the vaccine, promising to produce their own domestic vaccine”
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Iranian activist Maryam Rajavi said the regime has been delaying the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine, describing it a “criminal policy” against its citizens.

Rajavi, who leads the opposition group People’s Mujahedin of Iran, said President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have been “evading buying the vaccine, promising to produce their own domestic vaccine.”

The activist said the local vaccine was being produced by the HQ Implementing the Orders of Khomenei, which she described as “one of Khamenei’s plunderous and extortionist foundations.”

Even if the laboratory sample has been approved, Rajavi said experts estimate a long time for the domestic vaccine to be available to the public.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran

Related

Iran extends traffic curfew to 330 cities to sustain coronavirus decline
Middle-East
Iran extends traffic curfew to 330 cities to sustain coronavirus decline
At least eight climbers killed in Iran, ship crew missing after snowfall and storms
Middle-East
At least eight climbers killed in Iran, ship crew missing after snowfall and storms

Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29

Updated 27 December 2020
Arab News

Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29

Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29
Updated 27 December 2020
Arab News

Oman will reopen its land, air and sea borders as of Tuesday December 29, a government Twitter account said on Sunday.
A negative COVID-19 polymerase test within 72 hours of entry is required for people from all countries and another test will be taken by those arriving from abroad at any of Oman's airports, it said.

Oman closed its borders last week to prevent a new strain of the coronavirus from entering the country.

The COVID-19 supreme committee said that the decision to close the country’s land, air and sea borders was in response to the emergence of the new strain of the virus in other countries.

The new strain causes the same medical conditions as the original but is 70 percent more infectious. It has been identified in the UK, several other European countries, Australia and South Africa, and the British health minister said on Sunday that it was “out of control.”

The new threat emerged just as the introduction of several vaccines developed in the US, Britain and China raised hopes throughout the world that the COVID-19 pandemic could be defeated. Scientists in the UK are now studying the mutant strain to establish whether it is resistant to vaccines, but it will be at least two weeks before they have a definitive result.

(With Reuters)

Topics: Coronavirus Oman

Latest updates

Prominent activist accuses Iran of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase
Author Sonia Nimr’s ‘Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands’ explores a life of discovery
Author Sonia Nimr’s ‘Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands’ explores a life of discovery
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has 'winning formula': Chief executive
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has 'winning formula': Chief executive
Dubai ruler approves $15.5bn budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen
Dubai ruler approves $15.5bn budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen
Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29
Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.