Bahraini FM: We trust Saudi Arabia's role in promoting Gulf dialogue

Bahraini FM: We trust Saudi Arabia’s role in promoting Gulf dialogue
Bahrain’s foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani attends the Gulf Arab foreign ministers meeting. (BNA)
Bahraini FM: We trust Saudi Arabia’s role in promoting Gulf dialogue

Bahraini FM: We trust Saudi Arabia’s role in promoting Gulf dialogue
  • Gulf countries aim to stand up to interference in their internal affairs: Al-Zayani
  • The foreign ministers meeting comes ahead of a summit to discuss steps to end a row between Gulf states and Qatar
LONDON: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has confidence in Saudi Arabia’s role in promoting dialogue in the Gulf, Bahrain’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

Speaking during a virtual meeting of Gulf Arab foreign ministers, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani said that the Kingdom played an “important role” in beginning a new phase to strengthen Gulf dialogue and bridge the rift in the region.

Gulf countries aim to stand up to interference in their internal affairs and stressed the need to end regional conflicts by peaceful means, Al-Zayani added.

The foreign ministers meeting comes ahead of a summit that will be hosted by Saudi Arabia to discuss steps to end a diplomatic row between Gulf states and Qatar.

The meeting hosted by Bahrain prepared the ground for the 41st session of the GCC Summit which will be held on Jan. 5 in Riyadh, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported. 

Al-Zayani added that GCC countries aim to confront hate speech and violence, and to protect their security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC Bahrain

Top Egypt officials visit Libya capital for first time in years

Top Egypt officials visit Libya capital for first time in years

Top Egypt officials visit Libya capital for first time in years
  • The visit was the first for senior Egyptian officials to Tripoli since 2014
  • The Egyptian delegation includes deputy head of the intelligence service and top officials from the foreign and defense ministries
TRIPOLI: Senior Egyptian security officials visited the Libyan capital Tripoli for the first time in years on Sunday and held talks with officials from the Government of National Accord (GNA), the Libyan interior ministry said.
The visit was the first for senior Egyptian officials to Tripoli since 2014 when the country entered a civil war between the GNA, based in the capital, and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalia Haftar.
Tripoli’s government is backed by Turkey while LNA is backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, and Egypt is concerned about instability in its neighbor and Turkey’s support for Tripoli forces.
GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and Head of the Intelligence Service Emad Trabelsi discussed “ways to support the cease-fire agreement and discuss the outputs of the 5+5 committee” with the Egyptian delegation, the Libyan interior ministry said in a statement.
It was referring to a truce agreed on in late October between Libyan warring factions and the so-called 5+5 meetings, involving five senior officers appointed by each side.
Bashagha, who visited Cairo last month, said on twitter that the meeting was “fruitful and constructive” and described the relations with Cairo as “very important.”
The Egyptian delegation includes deputy head of the intelligence service and top officials from the foreign and defense ministries, an Egyptian intelligence source told Reuters.
The delegation also met GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala and promised to reopen the Egyptian embassy in Tripoli “at the earliest time,” said Mohamed Elgeblawi, the GNA foreign ministry spokesman on Twitter.
The visiting officials would inspect the Egyptian embassy in Tripoli which has been closed since 2014, Egyptian state newspaper Ahram reported.
The two sides also agreed on taking steps toward resuming Libyan flights to Cairo, Elgeblawi said.

Topics: Libya Egypt

