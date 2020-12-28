You are here

Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah

Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah
In this August 23, 2017 photo, Hezbollah fighters stand near military tanks in Western Qalamoun, Syria. Hezbollah's chief on Sunday said the Iran-backed militia has the capability of striking back at Israel. (REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki/File Photo)
AP

  • Nasrallah says his group can now strike anywhere in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories
  • He vowed to avenge Israel’s killing of a Hezbollah fighter in Syria earlier this year
BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday his group now has twice as many precision-guided missiles as it had a year ago, saying Israel’s efforts to prevent it from acquiring them has failed.
Hassan Nasrallah, in an end-of-year interview with the Beirut-based Arabic Al-Mayadeen TV, said his group has the capability to strike anywhere in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories.
Nasrallah said that when Israel threatened through a US official to target a Hezbollah facility in the eastern Bekaa region, his group warned it would retaliate to any such attack.
Israel has in recent months expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities to make precision guided missiles.
During the four-hour interview, Nasrallah said there are many matters related to his group that Israel has no knowledge of because those are kept in a “very tight circle.”
Nasrallah also said that the last few weeks of the administration of US President Donald Trump are critical and must be treated with care. He called Trump “angry” and “crazy.”
Hezbollah is one of Iran’s main allies in the region and is a sworn enemy of Israel, with which it has had a series of confrontations, lastly in 2006.
Nasrallah repeated vows that Iran and its allies will avenge the US killing of the commander of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassim Soleimani, in a drone attack a year ago in Iraq.
“That revenge is coming no matter how long it takes,” he told Al-Mayadeen TV, sitting with a picture of Soleimani to his left.
Nasrallah also vowed to avenge Israel’s killing of a Hezbollah fighter in Syria earlier this year.
Addressing the incoming US administration of President Joe Biden, Nasrallah said Iran would not negotiate with the US on behalf of its allies or discuss conflicts in the region. He said Tehran would talk with Washington only about the Iranian nuclear deal.

Turkey stokes fears of new Libya war

  • Haftar forces are ‘legitimate target,’ minister warns
JEDDAH: Fears of a new military confrontation in Libya grew on Monday after Turkey issued a direct threat to the forces of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey is the main backer of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) is fighting to oust, backed by Russia, the UAE, and Egypt.

On a surprise visit to Turkish troops in Tripoli on Sunday, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar warned: “This war criminal, thug Haftar and his backers should know that in the event of any attempt to attack Turkish forces, the killer Haftar’s forces will be viewed as legitimate targets everywhere.”

The visit came two days after Haftar urged his fighters to drive Turkish forces out of Libya. There would be “no peace in the presence of a colonizer on our land,” he said.

Akar is expected to launch military cooperation projects between Tripoli and Ankara. Last week, the Turkish parliament adopted a motion extending the deployment of forces in Libya by 18 months.

“The latest statement is a general vague threat following an initial threat from Haftar to Turkish forces,” Oded Berkowitz, a security analyst, told Arab News.

FASTFACTS

  • Last week, the Turkish parliament adopted a motion extending the deployment of forces in Libya by 18 months.
  • Turkey is the main backer of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.
  • Ankara sent military advisers, advanced drones, and thousands of Syrian mercenaries to the GNA.

“It is verbal saber-rattling … that is a little bit more aggressive than usual, as often these do not include any direct threats to the LNA.”

Kyle Orton, a UK-based researcher on Middle East policies, said there was little reason to doubt that Haftar intended to try again to take control of all of Libya. “But it seems unlikely that effort will occur in the immediate term given the setbacks inflicted earlier this year by Turkey,” he told Arab News.

Following a cease-fire agreement signed in October, the GNA and LNA are expected to conduct a UN-sponsored political dialogue, setting the stage for elections
next year to end Libya’s long-running conflict.

Turkey sent military advisers, advanced drones, and thousands of Syrian mercenaries to the GNA, and established a large military base in Al-Watiya region on Libya’s border with Tunisia.

The base has long been criticized for its potential to provide military backup for Turkey’s controversial oil and gas drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean.

