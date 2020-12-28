US surpasses 19 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

You are here

Passengers walk through a crowded terminal at Dulles International airport in Dulles, Virginia on December 27, 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci warned today the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come, driving the country to a "critical point" as holiday travel spreads the coronavirus. / AFP / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
  • The grim new milestone comes just six days after the US crossed the 18-million case threshold
WASHINGTON: The United States surpassed 19 million coronavirus cases Sunday, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed, adding one million new cases in less than a week.
The US recorded 165,151 new cases in 24 hours at 8:30 p.m. (0130 GMT Monday), the Baltimore-based institution said, bringing the overall total to 19,107,675 cases.
The grim new milestone comes just six days after the US crossed the 18 million case threshold.
The US also has a total of 333,069 virus-related deaths. Both the caseload and death toll are by far the highest in the world.
Coronavirus cases have been surging at an alarming rate in the US in recent months. The world’s largest economy has added at least one million new cases per week since early November, according to an AFP tally of Johns Hopkins data.
And on Saturday, Johns Hopkins calculated that one in 1,000 Americans have died of Covid-19.
More than a million Americans have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccines, a milestone in the biggest immunization drive in US history, but officials admitted the pace of rollout was slipping behind schedule.
Additionally, the vaccines will not help the current surge in cases.
Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci warned earlier Sunday that the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come, driving the country to a “critical point” as holiday travel spreads the coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

US government shutdown averted as Trump relents, signs massive budget bill

  • Trump came under heavy pressure from lawmakers and citizens on all sides, including his Republican partymates
  • One Republican warned that he would be "remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior" if he allowed the budget to expire
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.
Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night that spoke of his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief for including only $600 checks to most Americans instead of the $2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected. He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large. But Trump’s eleventh-hour objections created turmoil because lawmakers had thought he was supportive of the bill, which had been negotiated for months with White House input.
“I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump said in the statement.
While the president insisted he would send Congress “a redlined version” with items to be removed under the rescission process, those are merely suggestions to Congress. The bill, as signed, would not necessarily be changed.
Lawmakers now have breathing room to continue debating whether the relief checks should be as large as the president has demanded. The Democratic-led House supports the larger checks and is set to vote on the issue Monday, but it’s expected to be ignored by the Republican-held Senate where spending faces opposition.
Republicans and Democrats swiftly welcomed Trump’s decision to sign the bill into law.
“The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “I thank the President for signing this relief into law.”
Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.
In the face of growing economic hardship, spreading disease and a looming shutdown, lawmakers on Sunday had urged Trump to sign the legislation immediately, then have Congress follow up with additional aid. Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses, cash-starved public transit systems and more is on the line. Protections against evictions also hung in the balance.
“What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont “So many people are hurting. ... It is really insane and this president has got to finally ... do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego.”
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he understood that Trump “wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire.”
Toomey added: “So I think the best thing to do, as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation.”
The same point was echoed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who’s criticized Trump’s pandemic response and his efforts to undo the election results. “I just gave up guessing what he might do next,” he said.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said too much is at stake for Trump to “play this old switcheroo game.”
“I don’t get the point,” he said. “I don’t understand what’s being done, why, unless it’s just to create chaos and show power and be upset because you lost the election.”
Washington had been reeling since Trump turned on the deal. Fingers pointed at administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as lawmakers tried to understand whether they were misled about Trump’s position.
“Now to be put in a lurch, after the president’s own person negotiated something that the president doesn’t want, it’s just — it’s surprising,” Kinzinger said.
Kinzinger spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union,” and Hogan and Sanders on ABC’s “This Week.”

Topics: Donlad Trump COVID-19

