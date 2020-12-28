You are here

Viola Davis talks 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Chadwick Boseman

Viola Davis talks ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and Chadwick Boseman
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Raffi Boghosian 

Raffi Boghosian 

LOS ANGELES: The Oscars have another buzz-worthy hopeful with the recent release of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Netflix.The film stars Viola Davis as legendary blues singer Ma Rainey, a figure who pioneered an entire genre of music, but can only be found in seven photographs in the entire world. 

“You have to rely on your investigative skills,” Davis told Arab News about her research for the role, which was admittedly painstaking due to a general lack of personal information. “You have to rely on your observations in life to sort of fill in the blanks because there were seven pictures but they were musicians at the time that talked about her, the way she looked.”

Adapted from August Wilson’s award winning stage play of the same name, Davis is the latest in a line of talented actors to have played the role of Ma Rainey. While critics have praised her performance, Davis explained that she drew particular influence from one of her predecessors. 

“I think that is very OK when an actor steals from another actor.” she said. “And I stole from another actor and the actor is Barbara Meek, great actress out of Providence, Rhode Island. It was the first Ma Rainey I had ever seen, and I thought it just was brilliant.”

The film also marks the final role of actor Chadwick Boseman before his death in August. 

Davis opened up about working with the actor, after having worked with Boseman previously in the James Brown biopic “Get on Up.”

“I played his mom, so I was always calling in my baby. I always sort of saw him like that. I probably would not have said that to him because he may have cringed,” Davis revealed. “To work with Chadwick is to be in the presence of greatness, really. And I actually don’t see him tragically — I know he lost his life at 43 — because of what he did with the time he had.” 

Topics: Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Chadwick Boseman

Author Sonia Nimr's 'Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands' explores a life of discovery

Updated 27 December 2020

Manal Shakir

Updated 27 December 2020
Manal Shakir 

Updated 27 December 2020
Manal Shakir 

CHICAGO: From the foothills of a mountain in Palestine to the shores of Tangier comes a story about an explorer named Qamar whose life is dedicated to discovery in Sonia Nimr’s “Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands.” In this extraordinary tale, translated by Marcia Lynx Qualey, Qamar follows her desire to see the world, much like the greatest explorer in the Muslim world, Ibn Battuta. Qamar discovers that life’s paths are winding and arduous but it is from those paths, if she can survive them, that the greatest lessons are learned.

A story that begins in a glass jar in Tangier finds its roots in Palestine where twin girls, Shams and Qamar, are born. Their lives begin as strangely as their futures take shape, in a village that has been cursed, no less, by the girls’ father. Surrounded by the books that their mother has inherited as the daughter of a bookshop owner, Qamar and Shams have no friends to play with but the pages in their library. Through the books, they live adventures, but none that can prepare Qamar for the life she is about to have.

To escape the bleak accursed life and the heavy patriarchy that clouds the village, Qamar decides on adventure as she heads for Jerusalem, then Gaza, and from there to Egypt. From highway robbers to princesses in grand palaces to pirates that sail over the seas, Qamar’s life takes many twists and turns in this four-part adventure. Nimr’s novel is fast-paced and exhilarating as Qamar’s stories, much like Shahrazad’s, keep her alive and ready for each day to come.

Sending out Qamar with one single book in her hand, a book she loses and finds multiple times throughout her journey, Nimr’s contemporary folklore ignites a sense of history and exploration in its readers.

With joy and tragedy, and the outcomes that are in turn expected and surprising, at the heart of Nimr’s story is the journey that Qamar must take to make her the woman she is meant to be.

Topics: Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands Sonia Nimr

