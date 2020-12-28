You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

The new regulation, effective Jan. 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from the Britain. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yet96

Updated 28 December 2020
Reuters

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain
Updated 28 December 2020
Reuters

JAKARTA: International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday.

The new regulation, effective Jan. 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from the Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of the new strain.

Earlier this year Indonesia banned all tourists but some exemptions have been made for business travelers. The new regulation applies to all foreign visitors with the exception of high-level government officials, she said.

Topics: Coronavirus

UK Foreign Office: Citizens arrested abroad have ‘no right to our help’

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photograph after delivering a Mother's Day card and flowers to the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 31, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 49 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

UK Foreign Office: Citizens arrested abroad have ‘no right to our help’

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photograph after delivering a Mother's Day card and flowers to the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 31, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe legal team: ‘That sends an extremely alarming message to … the British public’
Updated 49 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British citizens unjustly arrested abroad have no right to government protection even if they face torture or are used as diplomatic leverage against the UK, the Foreign Office has warned.

The comments were made in a letter to lawyers representing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the Iranian-British dual national detained by Tehran, The Times newspaper reported.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of “sowing dissent” against the Iranian regime, which she denies. Tehran’s actions have been widely condemned as being politically motivated.

Since Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest, she has not once been visited by UK officials either in prison or at home, where she has been since March.

******

READ MORE: Iranian TV quiz show slammed as ‘disgusting,’ ‘cruel’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘spy’ question

Britain ‘appalled’ by Iran’s new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe

******

The Foreign Office claimed that because Iran has not granted its request for consular access, it is powerless to act.

Sarah Broughton, head of consular affairs at the Foreign Office, said in the letter to the Zaghari-Ratcliffe legal team that “British citizens falsely accused overseas have no legal right to consular assistance.”

In response, the legal team said: “If it is really the government’s position that it has no obligations even in the extreme and unique circumstances of Nazanin’s case, then that sends an extremely alarming message to the rest of the British public.”

Despite UN experts finding that Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s mistreatment in detention amounts to torture, Broughton said the UK government “cannot investigate torture or mistreatment allegations.”

David Walters, founder of Arrest Abroad and a 30-year veteran of the Foreign Office, said: “The Foreign Office is hamstrung over Nazanin’s case. It is impotent and paralyzed.”

Tulip Siddiq, the Zaghari-Ratcliffe family’s local MP, said: “The UK government is failing at its most basic duty: To protect its citizens.” 

Topics: UK Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Related

Iranian TV quiz show slammed as ‘disgusting,’ ‘cruel’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘spy’ question
Middle-East
Iranian TV quiz show slammed as ‘disgusting,’ ‘cruel’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘spy’ question
Britain ‘appalled’ by Iran’s new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Middle-East
Britain ‘appalled’ by Iran’s new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Latest updates

Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines
UK Foreign Office: Citizens arrested abroad have ‘no right to our help’
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photograph after delivering a Mother's Day card and flowers to the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 31, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
Monday trading: Turnover hits 2-month low
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia to get 1m Pfizer vaccines by February, records 11 COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia to get 1m Pfizer vaccines by February, records 11 COVID-19 deaths
PIF unit makes Saudi Arabia’s largest ever private military industry deal
SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.