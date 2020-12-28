You are here

Iraqi PM says country is at a crossroads

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi claimed he did not belong to any political bloc. (File/AFP)
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi claimed he did not belong to any political bloc. (File/AFP)
Iraqi PM says country is at a crossroads

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi claimed he did not belong to any political bloc. (File/AFP)
  Kadhimi said central role of his government was to hold early elections
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Monday that Iraq was at a cross roads during a meeting with his ministers.

Kadhimi – who claimed he did not belong to any political bloc – said that the central role of his government was to hold early elections.

“Successive governments since 2003 have made the transition period a permanent one,” he said, adding that this was one of the biggest reasons the country stagnant.

“We have an opportunity to succeed in restoring the people's confidence in the state, the political system, and democratic mechanisms, by holding fair and fair elections that would achieve stability in the country,” Kadhimi.

Last month, resident Barham Salih said he wanted to ensure upcoming elections were held without fraud or manipulation.

There have been increasing demands for Iraqi political parties with armed wings to be barred from participating in general elections scheduled next summer.

During the last election, it was reported that Iran-backed militias secured many seats in parliament after allegedly using weapons to intimidate voters on the outskirts of Iraqi cities.

Topics: Middle East Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf

Updated 28 December 2020
Reuters

Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf

Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf
  The vessel capsized on Friday near the Strait of Hormuz
  The crew members included six Iranians and one Indian
Updated 28 December 2020
Reuters

The body of one of seven missing crew members of a capsized Iranian transport vessel was found in the Gulf waters on Monday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
The agency quoted a local maritime official as saying that the search was continuing for the remaining six crew members, whose vessel capsized on Friday near the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf.
The crew members included six Iranians and one Indian.

Topics: Iran

