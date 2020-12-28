Saudi Arabia to get 1m Pfizer vaccines by February, records 11 COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,196.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 119 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 362,339 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,790 remain active and 393 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 40, followed by the Eastern Province with 25, Makkah with 24, Qassim recorded 9, and Madinah confirmed 6 cases.
The ministry also announced that 174 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 353,353.
On Monday, the Kingdom also announced that it will import one million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February, Al Arabiya TV reported.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said that it recorded 16,843 violations of anti-coronavirus measures in several parts of the Kingdom from Dec. 20 - 26.
Riyadh recorded the highest number of violations with 4,709, followed by Makkah with 2,876, then Qassim with 2,061, Jawf with 1,756, Madinah 1,744, and the Eastern Province with 1,396.
The Ministry of Interior called on citizens and residents to continue to adhere to the preventive measures and abide by the instructions issued by the authorities.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 81 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.77 million.