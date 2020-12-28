You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to get 1m Pfizer vaccines by February, records 11 COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia to get 1m Pfizer vaccines by February, records 11 COVID-19 deaths

The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 81 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.77 million. (File/AFP)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 81 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.77 million. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cst3h

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to get 1m Pfizer vaccines by February, records 11 COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia to get 1m Pfizer vaccines by February, records 11 COVID-19 deaths
  • The Kingdom said 174 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 40
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,196.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 119 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 362,339 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,790 remain active and 393 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 40, followed by the Eastern Province with 25, Makkah with 24, Qassim recorded 9, and Madinah confirmed 6 cases.
The ministry also announced that 174 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 353,353.
On Monday, the Kingdom also announced that it will import one million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February, Al Arabiya TV reported.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said that it recorded 16,843 violations of anti-coronavirus measures in several parts of the Kingdom from Dec. 20 - 26.
Riyadh recorded the highest number of violations with 4,709, followed by Makkah with 2,876, then Qassim with 2,061, Jawf with 1,756, Madinah 1,744, and the Eastern Province with 1,396.
The Ministry of Interior called on citizens and residents to continue to adhere to the preventive measures and abide by the instructions issued by the authorities.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 81 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.77 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit

Updated 26 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit
  • The invitations were delivered by GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf
  • Al-Hajraf congratulates Bahrain on assuming presidency of 41st GCC Summit
Updated 26 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent an invitation to his Bahraini counterpart, King Hamad, to participate in the 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to be held on Jan. 5 in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad received the message delivered by GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf in the capital Manama.
During the meeting, they discussed the bloc’s goals and the social, economic and trade achievements of member states.

Al-Hajraf thanked King Hamad for his continued efforts to strengthen the GCC. He said he was confident in the role that Bahrain will play in pushing joint Gulf action forward and realizing the aspirations and hopes of the citizens of the GCC countries toward more coherence, cooperation and integration.
“Bahrain’s presidency of the 41st session coincides with the GCC celebrating almost 50 years since its establishment with a deep-rooted partnership that proved to be a cohesive system capable of overcoming difficulties and challenges, and continues to achieve complementary achievements in accordance with the bloc’s lofty goals,” he said.
King Salman also sent an invitation to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which was delivered by Al-Hajraf earlier on Monday during a reception at Seif Palace, SPA said.
During the meeting, Sheikh Nawaf and Al-Hajraf discussed the bloc’s endeavors and the achievements made by member states, especially in the social, economic and commercial fields.
The secretary-general expressed his thanks to the emir for his “complete keenness on continuing efforts to strengthen the Gulf region and pushing the GCC march to broader horizons,” the statement said.

Al-Hajraf said the GCC is entering 50 years since its founding with “solid achievements, great cooperation and a common aspiration for a constructive future to achieve the aspirations and ambitions of Gulf citizens.”
“This begins with focusing on the horizons and ambitions of Gulf youth and joint work to restore economic growth in the region after the coronavirus pandemic, overcome its challenges, resume free trade negotiations, and strengthen strategic partnerships with friendly countries,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC Supreme Council Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah King Salman King Hamad Bahrain Kuwait Nayef Al-Hajraf

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit
How a Riyadh investment firm defied the pandemic
Ghanem Alghanem, Managing Director of the Investment Management Advisory at Jadwa Investment. (Supplied)
Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines
UK Foreign Office: Citizens arrested abroad have ‘no right to our help’
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photograph after delivering a Mother's Day card and flowers to the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 31, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
Monday trading: Turnover hits 2-month low
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.