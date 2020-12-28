Saudi Arabia to get 1m Pfizer vaccines by February, records 11 COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent an invitation to his Bahraini counterpart, King Hamad, to participate in the 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to be held on Jan. 5 in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad received the message delivered by GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf in the capital Manama.

During the meeting, they discussed the bloc’s goals and the social, economic and trade achievements of member states.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister receives formal invitation addressed to HM the King form the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to attend GCC Supreme Council Meeting

Al-Hajraf thanked King Hamad for his continued efforts to strengthen the GCC. He said he was confident in the role that Bahrain will play in pushing joint Gulf action forward and realizing the aspirations and hopes of the citizens of the GCC countries toward more coherence, cooperation and integration.

“Bahrain’s presidency of the 41st session coincides with the GCC celebrating almost 50 years since its establishment with a deep-rooted partnership that proved to be a cohesive system capable of overcoming difficulties and challenges, and continues to achieve complementary achievements in accordance with the bloc’s lofty goals,” he said.

King Salman also sent an invitation to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which was delivered by Al-Hajraf earlier on Monday during a reception at Seif Palace, SPA said.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nawaf and Al-Hajraf discussed the bloc’s endeavors and the achievements made by member states, especially in the social, economic and commercial fields.

The secretary-general expressed his thanks to the emir for his “complete keenness on continuing efforts to strengthen the Gulf region and pushing the GCC march to broader horizons,” the statement said.

Al-Hajraf said the GCC is entering 50 years since its founding with “solid achievements, great cooperation and a common aspiration for a constructive future to achieve the aspirations and ambitions of Gulf citizens.”

“This begins with focusing on the horizons and ambitions of Gulf youth and joint work to restore economic growth in the region after the coronavirus pandemic, overcome its challenges, resume free trade negotiations, and strengthen strategic partnerships with friendly countries,” he said.