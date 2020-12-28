You are here

  • Home
  • Madinah municipality signs deal with United Othaim to establish hotel, market

Madinah municipality signs deal with United Othaim to establish hotel, market

Madinah Regional Municipality signed an investment contract with United Othaim Co. to set up and operate a hotel and a commercial market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Madinah Regional Municipality signed an investment contract with United Othaim Co. to set up and operate a hotel and a commercial market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j2msd

Updated 16 sec ago
Argaam

Madinah municipality signs deal with United Othaim to establish hotel, market

Madinah Regional Municipality signed an investment contract with United Othaim Co. to set up and operate a hotel and a commercial market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 16 sec ago
Argaam

MADINAH: Madinah Regional Municipality signed an investment contract with United Othaim Co. to set up and operate a hotel and a commercial market.

The project is located in the southwestern central region on King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Road, the municipality said on its official Twitter account.

The implementation period for the project is 20 months. The project will be managed by an international hotel firm, with the operating contract period of 25 years, it added.

Spread over an area of 1,100 square meters, the project will consist of 336 hotel rooms, 14 residential floors, and a four-storey commercial market. It will also include retail outlets, restaurants, and cafes.

The municipality aims to attract qualitative investments in the hospitality sector and improve the services quality provided to Madinah visitors.

* Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah hotels

Related

Road projects linking Madinah city with other key places launched
Saudi Arabia
Road projects linking Madinah city with other key places launched
Deputy Minister Osama bin Abdul Aziz Al-Zamil on Thursday inspected a number of industrial facilities in Madinah and Yanbu. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Madinah industrial investment opportunities highlighted during official tour

Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor

Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Argaam

Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor

Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor
  • The agency’s investments were temporarily affected by the pandemic, but began to recover gradually after the markets rebounded, Alnahas says
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Argaam

The coronavirus pandemic created attractive investment opportunities as prices reached low levels, CNBC Arabia reported, citing Mohammed Talal Alnahas, Governor of the Public Pension Agency (PPA).

He added that the agency created, last April, a portfolio to invest in the shares of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which achieved returns of more than 46 percent.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the agency invested in the technical sector, realizing gains of about 19 percent, the Governor said.

The agency’s investments were temporarily affected by the pandemic, but began to recover gradually after the markets rebounded, Alnahas added, indicating that the presence of assets diversification in the investment portfolio had a major role in the durability and strength of the agency’s investment portfolio.

He pointed out that the portfolio is subject to analytical scenarios and tests to absorb the most prominent shocks that might occur, and it has the ability to predict well.

Alnahas added that after restructuring Raidah Investment Co. (RIC), which is fully owned by the agency, the investment was also well restructured, indicating that the agency achieved cumulative returns of 27 percent over the past three years, with an annual return rate of 7.6 percent.

The PPA’s investments are distributed in most countries, both in developed and emerging markets, the governor said, adding that the agency is also a strong investor in the Saudi market, which constitutes more than 50 percent of its portfolio.

The Saudi market today has become attractive to investments, and PPA invests in the stock market and it is considered one of the largest investors through investing in 67 listed companies and three funds.

The PPA invests in over 19 non-listed companies and in National Debt Management Center issues of Sukuk and bonds in addition to the real estate sector.

He also pointed out that the agency has huge investments in the real estate sector that exceeded SR17 billion ($4.53 billion), and it has mega projects in Riyadh and Jeddah, where occupancy rate is 100 percent.

The PPA also invests in privatization programs as they are considered attractive due to the diversity of its sectors, the Governor said, while noting that the agency also looks at the investment performance in general, and if it is not good and does not give the expected returns, then it gradually exits.

He also emphasized that the investment portfolio is subject to strategic distribution, preceded by an actuarial study, which is used in addition to the recommendations of the board of directors, to begin the process of strategic distribution and to fulfill obligations, whether short, medium or long-term.

Elsewhere, Alnahas pointed out that the number of retirees reached 42,000 during the current year, 35 percent of whom are early retirement, indicating that early retirement is one of the most prominent challenges facing the agency, as there must be a match between expenses and revenue.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Public Pension Agency (PPA) small and medium enterprises (SMEs) Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas

Related

Saudi pension agency provides services to 1.2 million citizens
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pension agency provides services to 1.2 million citizens
Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas, governor of the Saudi Public Pension Agency
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas, governor of the Saudi Public Pension Agency

Latest updates

Madinah municipality signs deal with United Othaim to establish hotel, market
Madinah Regional Municipality signed an investment contract with United Othaim Co. to set up and operate a hotel and a commercial market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up
As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up
Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid vaccine
France’s new coronavirus infections up 2,960 over 24 hours
France’s new coronavirus infections up 2,960 over 24 hours
Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor
Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.