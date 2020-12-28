Kuwait will not extend suspension of flights, will open borders — cabinet

You are here

A Kuwaiti health worker conducts PCR test at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center near Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City. (File/AFP)
  The decisions will be reviewed according to developments regarding the spread of coronavirus
  Kuwait had closed its land and sea borders until Jan. 1
CAIRO: Kuwait will not extend its decision to suspend flights beyond Jan. 1 and will open its land and sea borders the next day, the cabinet said in a statement on Monday.
Last week, Kuwait had suspended all commercial flights and closed its land and sea borders until Jan. 1, the government communications office said, over fears about a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.
After a cabinet meeting on Monday, in which the health minister confirmed that no new variants of coronavirus have been discovered in Kuwait until this date, the cabinet decided it will not extend the suspension of flights or keep its borders closed.
The cabinet decided to open the land and sea ports daily, as of Saturday Jan. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
These decisions will be reviewed according to developments regarding the spread of coronavirus, the cabinet added.

Sudan to deploy troops in Darfur

Sudan to deploy troops in Darfur

KHARTOUM: Sudan is to send troop reinforcements to the south of its Darfur region after 15 people were killed in tribal clashes, the official news agency SUNA said.
The governor of South Darfur state, Musa Mahdi, announced “the deployment of a large number of military forces in order to arrest those involved in the clashes and to collect the arms,” it reported
on Sunday.
“The era of reconciliation conferences is over and the era of implementing the law has started,” Mahdi said, referring to talks in recent months, as quoted by SUNA.
A local official, also cited by the agency, said a dispute between the Massalit and Fallata tribes in the Gereida area had led to armed clashes in which two members of the Fallata were killed.
The Fallata mounted reprisal attacks that left 13 dead and 34 wounded among the Massalit, SUNA said, without specifying when the violence broke out.
Gereida has been the frequent scene of deadly clashes between the rival tribes over the past two years, but this was the first since a reconciliation meeting held in October.
It comes less than a week after the UN Security Council agreed to end the UN and African Union’s long-running peacekeeping mission in Darfur, UNAMID, when its mandate expires on Dec. 31.
Conflict in the vast Darfur region of western Sudan has largely eased in recent years apart from confrontations, mostly over land and water resources, between nomadic tribes and farmers.
The withdrawal of UNAMID — deployed since 2007 and which had 16,000 peacekeepers at its peak — will begin Jan. 1 and is expected to be completed by June 30.
The termination was requested by the Sudanese government and backed by China, Russia and African members of the Security Council.
Sudan’s “transitional government is committed to providing security and stability for all citizens of the Darfur states,” the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
“It will continue its efforts to address the roots of the problem and consolidate the foundations of tribal reconciliation and lay the foundations for transitional justice and the rule of law,” it said.
Darfur was the scene of a bitter conflict that broke out in 2003 between African minority rebels, complaining of marginalization, and forces backed by the government of now ousted president Omar Al-Bashir.
The UN estimates the fighting killed 300,000 people, mostly in the first years of the conflict, and displaced 2.5 million others.

