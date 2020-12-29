You are here

  • Home
  • Europe plots catch-up in global 5G race

Europe plots catch-up in global 5G race

Europe plots catch-up in global 5G race
Global 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to reach 220 million by the end of this year, ‘with China accounting for almost 80 percent of the total.’ (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85mv9

Updated 29 December 2020
Reuters

Europe plots catch-up in global 5G race

Europe plots catch-up in global 5G race
  • European mobile operators have long been reluctant to start investing in 5G networks
Updated 29 December 2020
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: The year 2021 could be a do-or-die year for Europe’s efforts to catch up with China and the US in rolling out super-fast fifth-generation (5G) telecoms networks.

The mission to introduce the technology, which ultimately promises internet speeds up to 20 times faster than today, could be crucial to how competitively the continent emerges from the economic ruins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mindful of this, the European Union is funneling a fifth of its €750-billion ($914 billion) recovery fund to improve countries’ digital capabilities.

European mobile operators have long been reluctant to start investing in 5G networks, which could support smart factories and self-driving cars, because of a lack of political clarity about whether they must accede to US demands to exclude leading equipment supplier Huawei and other Chinese vendors.

But encouraged by the EU financial commitment to the technology in this area, at a time when the US administration is changing, and fearful of falling further behind globally, the industry is preparing to plow ahead in 2021.

“Europe is, unfortunately, behind,” Pekka Lundmark, chief executive of Finnish network equipment maker Nokia, told Reuters. But the rollout “is accelerating already and in 2021 I think it will gather more speed in most countries.”

Swedish equipment maker Ericsson forecasts Europe’s 5G coverage should grow from around 1 percent of mobile subscriptions across the continent in 2020, to 55 percent in Western countries and 27 percent in central and eastern states over the next five years, underpinning a longed-for economic recovery. Yet it is the mobile operators who must pay companies like Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei billions of dollars for the 5G equipment.

The EU agreed on its rescue package in July, and companies started drawing up digital plans.

“We spent the whole summer since the announcement working to set out tangible projects,” said Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, CEO of Spanish operator Telefonica.

A European Commission spokeswoman said the first payments could be made in the summer of 2021.

Among various digital projects, Telefonica calculates the funds could help cover all of Spain with fast fiber-optic internet and extend standalone 5G — capable of giving the highest performance — to around 85 percent of the country by 2025.

Geopolitical grapple

While an individual consumer can use 5G for making calls and browsing the internet, the technology’s main benefit lies in creating new businesses, automating factories and running critical infrastructures like power grids.

Global 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to reach 220 million by the end of this year, with China accounting for almost 80 percent of the total, Ericsson said in a report last month. North America is expected to have 4 percent.

“As with 4G, first movers advantage is huge and countries rolling out 5G early will see most of the innovation,” an Ericsson spokeswoman said.

“Unless Europe moves quickly, it risks lost growth and weakening industrial competitiveness in manufacturing and logistics that could cost billions of euros in new wealth.”

Geopolitics remains a major risk, however.

Pressure from the US on its allies to shun Huawei’s equipment from its networks is unlikely to disappear. The US accuses Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying, allegations denied by the company and Beijing.

Topics: Europe 5G

Related

5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026
Business & Economy
5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026
Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks
Business & Economy
Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill

Updated 29 December 2020
Reuters

Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill

Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill
  • Europe launches mass COVID-19 vaccination drive; OPEC+ to meet on Jan. 4
Updated 29 December 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Oil rose to hit $52 a barrel on Monday as US President Donald Trump’s signing of a coronavirus aid package and the start of a European vaccination campaign outweighed concern about weak near-term demand.

Europe, meanwhile, launched a mass vaccination drive on Sunday.

Brent crude was up 45 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $51.74 a barrel, after trading as high as $52.02 and reversing an earlier decline. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 59 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $48.82.

“The signing of the US stimulus bill, with the possibility of an increased size, should put a floor under oil prices in a shortened week,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at broker OANDA.

Oil has recovered from historic lows hit this year as the emerging pandemic hammered demand. Brent reached $52.48 on Dec. 18, its highest since March. But, the emergence of a new variant of the virus has led to movement restrictions being reimposed, hitting near-term demand and weighing on prices.

Oil remains vulnerable to any further setbacks in efforts to control the virus, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, in a note.

Also coming into focus will be a Jan. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+. The group is tapering record oil output cuts made this year to support the market.

OPEC+ is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day in January. 

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday the deal could be adjusted if the market recovers more quickly than expected. 

Separately, Russia’s Rosneft said on Monday it had bought the rights to a huge oilfield in the Taymyr peninsula in the Arctic, as it presses ahead with plans to use the Northern Sea Route to ship oil and products.

Topics: Oil Donald Trump

Related

Oil firms up on weaker dollar, rise in US crude inventories cap gains
Business & Economy
Oil firms up on weaker dollar, rise in US crude inventories cap gains
Trump throws pandemic relief into doubt
World
Trump throws pandemic relief into doubt

Latest updates

Sudan to deploy troops in Darfur
Yemen fights cholera outbreak with vaccination drive
Yemen fights cholera outbreak with vaccination drive
Indian trials COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
Duterte denies ‘blackmailing’ US over vaccine
What We Are Reading Today: Groundless Belief by Michael Williams

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.