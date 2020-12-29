You are here

Lebanese singer Yara announced as UNICEF's new regional ambassador

Lebanese singer Yara announced as UNICEF’s new regional ambassador
Yara started her musical career in 1998 after winning the television talent competition “Kass El-Noujoum.” (Instagram)
DUBAI: Lebanese pop singer Yara has been appointed by UNICEF as the regional ambassador for the Middle East and North Africa, the humanitarian aid organization shared this week on their Instagram account.  

“I am just delighted to receive this appointment with UNICEF,” Yara said in a released statement. “I look forward to working with my friends at UNICEF to advance children’s issues across the region.”

In her new role, the star will focus on UNICEF’s efforts to supply more people with credible information related to COVID-19 and related health and prevention measures, the organization said. 

Yara started her musical career in 1998 after winning the television talent competition “Kass El-Noujoum.”

So far, she has released six albums with songs in different dialects in Arabic, making her extremely popular in different parts of the region. 

She joins a long list of celebrities, including Palestinian-Dutch model Gigi Hadid, Egyptian couple Ahmed Helmi and Mona Zaki, actress Salma Abu Deif, Lebanese model Jessica Kahawaty and many more who are also ambassadors for the organization.

