Curl Shop: The trauma behind a business venture
French entrepreneur Rym Yessad is the founder of Dubai-based online store Curl Shop. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Some stereotypes hold you back; others help you achieve your dreams. French entrepreneur Rym Yessad, founder of Dubai-based online store Curl Shop, knows this well.

When speaking to Arab News, Yessad, who is of Moroccan and Tunisian descent, said growing up with curly hair in a European country was a struggle. 

“It is not like being an adult with curly hair because you do not have the same confidence,” the entrepreneur, who is currently based in Dubai, explained. “When you are young, you just want to look like your friends at school… but when you are an adult with curly hair, it is a statement.” 




On her website, she sells all the products that curly haired girls would need. (Supplied)

Yessad recalled incidents where she felt “traumatized.” 

“In the work environment, people used to tell me this looked unprofessional, even here in the Middle East which I found super surprising,” she said.  

“I had some comments during an interview, someone told me: ‘You do not look like you work on excel files.’ It traumatized me, honestly, which made me feel like I needed to leave this country for sometime,” she added, referring to France.  

She encountered situations when people told her curly hair does not suit special occasions, like weddings. 

“They tell you: ‘You cannot go with your curly hair to the wedding. It is not classy nor neat,’ and this affected me as an adult,” she added.

But eventually these incidents would drive her to open her own business. 

Yessad moved to Dubai with her family five years ago. She worked with some of the biggest global beauty companies such as L’Oréal and Sephora. 

Despite the difficult time that the world is enduring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yessad still managed to launch her brand in June.

“It took nine months — the same time it takes to bring a baby to life. It’s crazy, it’s like my baby,” she said. 

On her website, she sells all the products that curly haired girls would need. She offers shampoos, conditioners, curly creams, and even styling tools and accessories like foldable diffusers, special combs, silk bonnet and silk pillows.

Topics: Rym Yessad Curl Shop

Lebanese singer Yara announced as UNICEF’s new regional ambassador

Updated 9 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese pop singer Yara has been appointed by UNICEF as the regional ambassador for the Middle East and North Africa, the humanitarian aid organization shared this week on their Instagram account.  

“I am just delighted to receive this appointment with UNICEF,” Yara said in a released statement. “I look forward to working with my friends at UNICEF to advance children’s issues across the region.”

The ceremony was held on an online video conference. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UNICEF MENA (@unicef_mena)

In her new role, the star will focus on UNICEF’s efforts to supply more people with credible information related to COVID-19 and related health and prevention measures, the organization said. 

Yara started her musical career in 1998 after winning the television talent competition “Kass El-Noujoum.”

In 2006, she joined singer Fadl Shaker in a duet called “Khedni Ma’ak.” In 2009, she joined Jean-Marie Riachi for the album “Belaaks” with the song “Shefto min biid” (“I Saw Him”) in Lebanese dialect.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UNICEF MENA (@unicef_mena)

So far, she has released six albums with songs in different dialects in Arabic, making her extremely popular in different parts of the region. 

She joins a long list of celebrities, including Palestinian-Dutch model Gigi Hadid, Egyptian couple Ahmed Helmi and Mona Zaki, actress Salma Abu Deif, Lebanese model Jessica Kahawaty and many more who are also ambassadors for the organization.

Topics: Yara UNICEF

