You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia confirms 8 COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 8 COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 81.3 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.78 million. (File/AFP)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 81.3 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.78 million. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b53jg

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 8 COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 8 COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 159 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 46
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,204.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 149 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 362,488 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,772 remain active and 401 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 46, followed by Makkah with 31, the Eastern Province with 21, Asir and Madinah both confirmed 10 cases each.

The ministry also announced that 159 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 353,512.
The health ministry said that the coronavirus vaccine centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province are witnessing a great turnout, as they were equipped and supported with all the basic services and medical and technical personnel, adding that more vaccination centers will soon be launched in all regions of the Kingdom.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 81.3 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.78 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

UAE reports ‘limited number’ of cases of new coronavirus variant
Middle-East
UAE reports ‘limited number’ of cases of new coronavirus variant
Expats in Saudi welcome new chance to fly home
Saudi Arabia
Expats in Saudi welcome new chance to fly home

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to GCC summit

Updated 48 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to GCC summit

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to GCC summit
  • The 41st GCC Summit will be held in Riyadh on Jan. 5
Updated 48 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a letter to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, which included an invitation to participate in the 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The summit will be held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Jan. 5 and will be presided by Bahrain this year.
The letter was received in Muscat by Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said, deputy prime minister for the cabinet, from GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bloc’s endeavors and the achievements made by member states in the last four decades, especially in the social, economic and commercial fields.
Al-Hajraf expressed his sincere thanks to the sultan for his “complete keenness to continue efforts to strengthen the Gulf region and push the GCC to broader horizons,” recalling the efforts of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, former ruler of Oman, in establishing and maintaining the viability of the bloc’s system.

Topics: GCC Summit Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Saudi Arabia King Salman Oman Nayef Al-Hajraf Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said

Related

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit
Update King Salman invites Gulf leaders for Riyadh summit
Saudi Arabia
King Salman invites Gulf leaders for Riyadh summit

Latest updates

Honesty best policy to reduce financial cost of security breaches: Cyber solutions firm
Organizations that took ownership of data breaches could save up to 38 percent of the financial damage, while those that failed to do so risked more severe financial, as well as reputational, consequences according to Kaspersky. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to GCC summit
UAE reports ‘limited number’ of cases of new coronavirus variant
UAE reports ‘limited number’ of cases of new coronavirus variant
Malaysia-UAE ties booming, cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine intensifying: Sultan Abdullah
Malaysia-UAE ties booming, cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine intensifying: Sultan Abdullah
Saudi real estate sector ‘key’ economic drive for GDP: Minister
The Saudi Cabinet recently approved the updated comprehensive strategy for the real estate sector and its executive summary. (Argaam)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.