Saudi Arabia confirms 8 COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,204.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 149 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 362,488 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,772 remain active and 401 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 46, followed by Makkah with 31, the Eastern Province with 21, Asir and Madinah both confirmed 10 cases each.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (149) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (8) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (159) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (353,512) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/GPTIZmOjLW — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 29, 2020

The ministry also announced that 159 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 353,512.

The health ministry said that the coronavirus vaccine centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province are witnessing a great turnout, as they were equipped and supported with all the basic services and medical and technical personnel, adding that more vaccination centers will soon be launched in all regions of the Kingdom.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 81.3 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.78 million.