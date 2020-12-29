You are here

Challenges facing Oman's economy after turbulent year

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has roiled Oman’s economy, with real gross domestic product (GDP) poised to shrink 5 percent this year, according to S&P Global Ratings. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has roiled Oman’s economy, with real gross domestic product (GDP) poised to shrink 5 percent this year, according to S&P Global Ratings. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 29 December 2020
MATT SMITH

Challenges facing Oman’s economy after turbulent year

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has roiled Oman’s economy, with real gross domestic product (GDP) poised to shrink 5 percent this year, according to S&P Global Ratings. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  As sultanate reopens borders, how can its economy recover from impact of pandemic?
Updated 29 December 2020
MATT SMITH

BARCELONA: Lower crude revenues have left Oman’s finances in a precarious position and while spending cuts and additional taxes will help narrow its soaring budget deficit, the sultanate could require support from its Gulf neighbors unless oil prices rebound.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has roiled Oman’s economy, with real gross domestic product (GDP) poised to shrink 5 percent this year, according to S&P Global Ratings. Gross government debt will soar to 84 percent of GDP in 2020 from 60 percent in 2019, S&P estimates, predicting oil prices will average $50 next year and $55 in 2023.

“Oman needs the Brent price to rebound to above $60 per barrel to reach a comfortable fiscal zone,” said Fabio Scacciavillani, a partner at Dubai investment bank Emintad and former chief strategy officer at Oman Investment Fund.

“Until the oil price exceeds $80, Oman won’t be completely out of the woods — it’s really as simple as that. In essence, until the oil price reaches Oman’s fiscal breakeven level, its debts are poised to swell further.”

Hydrocarbons provide 35 percent of GDP, 60 percent of current-account receipts and 75 percent of fiscal receipts. Oman’s oil production in November averaged 720,789 barrels per day (bpd), just above its quota as part of the OPEC+ cuts that crude exporters agreed in April in response to dwindling demand and tumbling prices.

Such price and production levels have weakened Oman’s already fragile finances, with government income down by one-fifth in the first seven months of 2020. The sultanate has borrowed internationally and spent some of its foreign reserves in order to fund a budget shortfall that has worsened over the past half-decade; Oman’s combined fiscal deficit from 2014 to 2019 was 20 billion rials ($52 billion) as government debt soared from 1.5 billion rials to 17.6 billion rials over the same period.

Oman’s fiscal deficit will double to 18 percent of GDP in 2020, from 9 percent in 2019, according to S&P and Fitch Ratings.

“That’s a very difficult starting position and even substantial reforms and spending cuts will only bring the budget deficit down to 11.3 percent in 2022,” said Jan Friederich, senior director, sovereigns, at Fitch Ratings.

This year, the major credit ratings agencies — S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch — each downgraded Oman by two notches. Oman’s 2020 to 2024 fiscal plan, published in November, warned that further downgrades were likely over the following six to 12 months unless the country did more to narrow the gap between its income and expenditure. Oman has $10.7 billion of external debt maturing in 2021 to 2022.

“Most likely markets will demand higher interest rates thereby impacting on the debt servicing costs,” said Scacciavillani.

In the Gulf, the single-most important indicator for sovereign creditworthiness was sovereign net foreign assets, said Friederich.

“Oman’s position has turned negative because it has substantial debts and no longer has the large asset positions it did several years ago,” he added.

The country’s interest payments jumped from 35 million rials in 2014 to 1 billion rials this year, according to the fiscal plan which acknowledged that debt servicing costs had hit “unsustainable” levels.

The current account deficit was pressuring Oman’s foreign reserves and the rial’s dollar peg and maintaining the peg could depend on support from Oman’s Gulf neighbors, said Friederich.

“For the lower-rated (Gulf) sovereigns — Bahrain and increasingly Oman — the stability of the peg comes down to the belief of markets that other members of the GCC would stand behind them,” added Friederich.

Fitch believes Oman will receive sufficient support to maintain its access to capital markets, although its economy is around twice the size of Bahrain’s, so “continuously bailing out Oman will start to become a fairly costly exercise for other GCC members,” he said.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who became ruler in January, has enacted wide-ranging reforms since assuming power. These have included so-called fiscal consolidation measures to cut the government deficit and reduce its debts, merging Oman’s two main sovereign wealth funds, and bringing all government-related entities, aside from the state oil company, under the control of the newly launched Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

Oman aims to increase government revenue to 12.1 billion rials in 2024 from 8.6 billion rials this year. This would reduce the fiscal deficit to 1.7 percent of GDP in 2024, the government has predicted.

Muscat also plans to reduce its 1 billion annual subsidy bill so that only “vulnerable” and “deserving” people receive such support, with electricity and water tariffs set to increase further. The fiscal plan noted that further spending cuts would have a “temporary socioeconomic impact,” but predicted the measures would bolster economic activity, foreign and domestic investment in Oman, and create jobs.

The government has streamlined its processes, slashing the number of days it takes to open a business and obtain labor visas for foreign workers. Housing fees have been cut to 3 percent from 5 percent and the laws around foreigners owning property have been relaxed. Oman also now allows citizens from more than 100 nations to enter the country visa-free.

“Reliance on oil and gas for income and insufficient past savings limit the extent to which Oman can stimulate the recovery,” said Scott Livermore, chief economist and managing director at Oxford Economics Middle East.

In order for foreign capital and private companies to invest in Oman, the labor market must become more flexible, while the education system must better equip young Omanis with skills to compete globally, Scacciavillani said.

“These are politically hard choices: The policy recipes to jumpstart the private sector and diversify aggressively the economy have always been well known, (but) while oil prices were high enough to pay for Omanis’ wellbeing these measures never became a priority,” he added.

To diversify state income, Oman will introduce a 5 percent value added tax (VAT) next April 2020, although 90 basic products will be exempt along with healthcare and education. As well as raising product and services prices, VAT also imposes a sizeable administration and accounting burden, especially on small businesses, Scacciavillani said.

“VAT is a way for Oman’s government to diversify and increase its revenues, so for bondholders it’s a positive development as it will enable the state to raise taxes flexibly and quickly if the need arises — for example, VAT might increase to 10 percent temporarily if the oil price doesn’t rebound substantially,” he added.

The government also plans to introduce income tax for higher earners, which would be the first time it had been levied in the GCC.

“An income tax creates a subtle political problem. In the Gulf, foreign workers do not receive public services such as education or healthcare, but if you introduce an income tax can you continue to exclude them from these services?” said Scacciavillani.

Topics: business economy Oman

2020: Who were the business winners and losers?

When the pandemic took the world in its grip, global stock markets reacted strongly. The S&P 500 fell some 28 percent and the Nasdaq 23.5 percent. This development was repeated the world over. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 30 December 2020
Cornelia Meyer

2020: Who were the business winners and losers?

When the pandemic took the world in its grip, global stock markets reacted strongly. The S&P 500 fell some 28 percent and the Nasdaq 23.5 percent. This development was repeated the world over. (AFP/File Photo)
  • COVID-19 has left an indelible imprint on the global economy, in what was a very turbulent year
Updated 30 December 2020
Cornelia Meyer

DUBAI: Unusual or harrowing would probably be good terms to describe 2020. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world, it was a harbinger of economic troubles on one hand. On the other hand, there were companies and stock markets benefiting from new ways of doing business, such as working from home and ordering goods and services on the internet.

The K-shaped recovery, where some benefited and others lost due to the pandemic, probably best describes what happened. We saw bifurcation, with East of Suez recovering more quickly from the pandemic and even growing, while stock markets in North America, China and some selected other markets reached new highs despite growing unemployment.

Let us start at the beginning. When the pandemic took the world in its grip, global stock markets reacted strongly. The S&P 500 fell some 28 percent and the Nasdaq 23.5 percent. This development was repeated the world over. Borders closed and the world pretty much went into lockdown.

This was bad enough in member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), but it caused incredible hardship in many emerging or developing economies such as India, where day laborers lost their income, forcing them to travel back to their villages far away — and helping the spread of the virus.

What followed were massive stimulus programs at levels never seen before. The financial crisis taught us that billion was the new million. COVID-19 took the arithmetic up a notch: Trillion is now the new billion.

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew from $3.9 trillion to nearly $7 trillion, with the help of no less than eight separate programs. The US Congress approved $2.2 trillion in the first half of the year, and a further $900 million that was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27.

The European Central Bank approved €750 billion ($917 billion) in March, €600 billion in June and €500 billion in December in the form of a Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. At the same time, the EU was permitted for the first time in history to raise debt worth €750 billion on its books in order to dampen the economic blow of the pandemic.

Japan raised altogether more than $3 trillion between fiscal measures and the Bank of Japan. China, where the virus originated, raised around $500 billion due to its economy emerging relatively unscathed from the pandemic by the year-end. In the US, interest rates fell by 1.5 percent, now hovering between 0.25 percent and 0 percent, while holding firm in negative territory in Europe and Japan.

This massive infusion of liquidity allowed stock markets to soar. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and even the Dow Jones eventually broke all-time highs — the first appreciating by 58.4 percent since March and the second by 85.5 percent. The Shanghai composite and the Nikkei 225 also recovered from the March lows by leaps and bounds — only the Europeans lagged behind. We saw a “financialization” of the economy, where the stock market performance was seemingly decoupled from negative economic growth rates in the major OECD economies.

The name of the game in stock market performance were the FAANGs (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google), which supported the lockdown economy. Other winners were Alibaba, Ant Group, Tencent, Nividia and PayPal. Toward the end of the year, as vaccines appeared on the horizon, we saw a tentative rotation out of these growth stocks into value stocks and cyclicals.

Toward the end of the year, big tech came under increased regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. The biggest dent for the sector was probably when the dual-listing initial public offering of Ant Group on the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shanghai was halted by Chinese authorities.

Oil was the commodity reflecting the drama of lockdowns and hope more vividly than any other asset. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to minus $40.32 per barrel in mid-April. OPEC+ — a consortium of the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Economies and their 10 non-OPEC allies — countered the development by imposing historic production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), which over time were reduced to the current 7.2 million bpd.

While the oil price has moved up to a more comfortable range of $48-$52 per barrel for Brent and $45-$49 for WTI, this would not be possible without the close scrutiny and quick reaction of OPEC+. In that sense, the group’s decision to schedule ministerial meetings on a monthly basis to adjust to market developments in real time has to be seen as a big positive. Things have improved in oil markets, but we are far from being out of the woods.

Oil prices had a big impact on Gulf Cooperation Council budgets. Saudi Arabia decided to go the counter-cyclical route by tripling value-added tax from 5 percent to 15 percent. That being said, the government supported wages for Saudi citizens in order to soften the COVID-19 blow.

The Kingdom’s relief package was 6.1 percent of gross domestic product, compared to 29.9 percent in Bahrain, 27.2 percent in Oman and 17.2 percent in the UAE. If anything, this reflects the Saudi government’s focus on conservative macro-prudential management.

The worst-hit sectors globally were aviation, travel, hospitality and retail, which are all high-contact service industries. These sectors also lost millions of jobs globally. The International Air Transport Association expects that air travel will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

It was the weak who were disproportionately affected, both within countries and internationally. Queues at food banks in the US, Europe and further afield grew, and the newly unemployed needed to provide for their families.

Developing economies did not have the economic wherewithal to weather the storm of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the G20 issued a Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the 73 poorest countries in the world, 46 of which have availed themselves of the opportunity so far. While this may be welcome relief, the moratorium does in part stretch to bilateral debt.

However, it does not go as far as the London Club, which looks at liabilities between private sector lenders and debtor nations. This is crucially important because many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America are deeply indebted to China’s “policy banks,” which are classified as purely private sector institutions.

The pandemic has caused havoc in the global economy. By the year-end, the IMF forecasted for the global economy to contract by 4.4 percent in 2020. China stands out as the only major economy to have grown — by a small 2.1 percent — this year. Indeed, the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research has announced that due to the pandemic, China will overtake the US as the world’s largest economy by 2028 — earlier than previously expected.

By the end of next year, advanced economies are projected to be 4.7 percent smaller than expected before the pandemic, while emerging economies will be hit by 8.1 percent. In the long run, this translates to a reduction in growth of 3.5 percent in developed economies and 5.5 percent in developing economies.

As vaccines arrive, we can look forward to the end of lockdowns and restrictions at some stage in the future, but not just yet, because we are far away from reaching herd immunity. In the meantime, the pandemic has left an indelible imprint on the global economy. As always, there have been winners and losers. Sadly, the weakest of the weak are among the losers — as always.

Topics: business economy Year in Review

When the pandemic took the world in its grip, global stock markets reacted strongly. The S&P 500 fell some 28 percent and the Nasdaq 23.5 percent. This development was repeated the world over. (AFP/File Photo)
Turkey is no longer an option for Saudi tourists

