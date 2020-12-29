You are here

  • Home
  • Laila Alfaddagh, director general of Saudi Arabia's National Museum

Laila Alfaddagh, director general of Saudi Arabia's National Museum

Laila Alfaddagh
Laila Alfaddagh
Short Url

https://arab.news/766uv

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Laila Alfaddagh, director general of Saudi Arabia's National Museum

Laila Alfaddagh, director general of Saudi Arabia's National Museum
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

The board of trustees of the National Museum, headed by Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, has appointed Laila Alfaddagh the director general of the museum.
Alfaddagh is a renowned Saudi expert in the field of museums. She holds a master’s degree in international studies from the Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma in the US.
Alfaddagh played a key role in the development of the first children’s museum in the Kingdom and the establishment of the Ithra Art Prize.
She worked as secretary of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) from 2010 to 2017 during which she participated in Ithra’s first exhibitions and supervised the opening of its museum as its curator.
She has been the head of museums and exhibits at Ithra since May 2017.
Alfaddagh also played an important role in the launching of the Art Cafe program, which was held as part of the Saudi Aramco Cultural Program in 2012.
 In her new role, she will work to develop the National Museum and upgrade visitors’ experience in terms of services and the museum’s content.
Saudi Arabia is taking several steps to preserve its rich heritage and promote cultural activities. A special body has been established within the Culture Ministry to establish museums in the country.
 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Dawood Al-Dawood, Saudi Aramco vice president
Saudi Arabia
Dawood Al-Dawood, Saudi Aramco vice president
Mohammed bin Rashid Abaalkheil, vice president at STC Group
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Rashid Abaalkheil, vice president at STC Group

Cabinet reviews Saudi-Russian government committee meeting results

The Saudi Cabinet session was chaired by King Salman. (SPA)
Updated 29 December 2020
Arab News

Cabinet reviews Saudi-Russian government committee meeting results

The Saudi Cabinet session was chaired by King Salman. (SPA)
Updated 29 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet reviewed on Tuesday Saudi-Russia government committee meeting results, stressed its commitment to the cooperation pact among oil-producing countries, and the declaration of OPEC+ to support stability of world oil markets, according to a statement. 

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet Russia OPEC

Latest updates

Laila Alfaddagh, director general of Saudi Arabia's National Museum
Laporta believes he can convince Messi to stay
Premier League records new high of 18 positive coronavirus cases
Cabinet reviews Saudi-Russian government committee meeting results
The Saudi Cabinet session was chaired by King Salman. (SPA)
Algeria’s Tebboune returns after COVID-19 treatment, state media says
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s absence since the end of October has fuelled speculation over his ability to finish his first term. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.