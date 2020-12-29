The board of trustees of the National Museum, headed by Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, has appointed Laila Alfaddagh the director general of the museum.

Alfaddagh is a renowned Saudi expert in the field of museums. She holds a master’s degree in international studies from the Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma in the US.

Alfaddagh played a key role in the development of the first children’s museum in the Kingdom and the establishment of the Ithra Art Prize.

She worked as secretary of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) from 2010 to 2017 during which she participated in Ithra’s first exhibitions and supervised the opening of its museum as its curator.

She has been the head of museums and exhibits at Ithra since May 2017.

Alfaddagh also played an important role in the launching of the Art Cafe program, which was held as part of the Saudi Aramco Cultural Program in 2012.

In her new role, she will work to develop the National Museum and upgrade visitors’ experience in terms of services and the museum’s content.

Saudi Arabia is taking several steps to preserve its rich heritage and promote cultural activities. A special body has been established within the Culture Ministry to establish museums in the country.

