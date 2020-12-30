You are here

  • Home
  • Islamic call center chief praises Saudi efforts to serve Muslims

Islamic call center chief praises Saudi efforts to serve Muslims

Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Al-Saifi
Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Al-Saifi
Short Url

https://arab.news/wkjnp

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Islamic call center chief praises Saudi efforts to serve Muslims

Islamic call center chief praises Saudi efforts to serve Muslims
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

SAO PAULO: The chairman of the Islamic Call Center in Latin America and the Caribbean states has thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting Islam and Muslims around the world.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Al-Saifi praised Saudi Arabia’s participation, represented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, in the Brazil-based center’s 33rd annual conference being organized virtually under the title, “the jurisprudential rulings of Muslim minorities related to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Thirty-five states were due to take part in the event and Al-Saifi pointed out the importance of “sponsoring wise work that contributes to serving Islam and Muslims, based on the Kingdom’s great status in the hearts of Muslims in the world.”
In a statement prior to the opening of the two-day conference on Wednesday, he said: “This year we are challenging all circumstances which the world is going through, and we launch the conference with the participation of scholars, researchers, students, and thinkers from all over the Arab and Muslim world, in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance.”
He noted that the meeting would discuss what drove human will in boosting change toward a better future for the world, post-COVID-19.
He praised the Kingdom’s decades of generous support for the conference, which had produced positive outcomes appreciated by Latin America’s Muslims.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Tanaqqol app helps 15k pilgrims at Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia
Tanaqqol app helps 15k pilgrims at Grand Mosque
5m perform rituals at Grand Mosque since resumption
Saudi Arabia
5m perform rituals at Grand Mosque since resumption

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy

Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
SPA

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
SPA

Singapore’s Ambassador Wong Chow Ming on Tuesday called on Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal at his office in Buraidah. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.
Prince Faisal praised the growing relations of Saudi Arabia with Singapore in all sectors.
Relations between the two countries were established in November 1977 and are deep and long-standing.
The two countries enjoy a warm and friendly relationship, which encompasses close cooperation in trade and business as well as cultural exchange.
Singapore is also the top halal destination among the OIC countries, making it one of the top destinations for Saudi tourists.
In a recent interview with the magazine of the Saudi Embassy in Singapore, President Halima Yaqoub welcomed Saudi companies interested in establishing their business in Singapore to communicate with the Economic Development Board in Singapore and Enterprise Singapore, which has an office in Riyadh, that can put companies in contact with the relevant agencies to start the process of establishing businesses.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim region inspects Buraidah Heritage Village development
Saudi Arabia
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim region inspects Buraidah Heritage Village development
GACO files lawsuit against Ministry of Agriculture to claim land in Qassim
Business & Economy
GACO files lawsuit against Ministry of Agriculture to claim land in Qassim

Latest updates

Islamic call center chief praises Saudi efforts to serve Muslims
What We Are Reading Today: Essays on the Anthropology of Reason by Paul Rabinov
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province receives Singapore envoy
Saudi and Azerbaijan clinch $300m renewable energy projects
Laila Alfaddagh, director general of Saudi Arabia's National Museum

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.