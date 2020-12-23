You are here

5m perform rituals at Grand Mosque since resumption

Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah in March and significantly downsized the Hajj pilgrimage in July by only allowing about 1,000 pilgrims, all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah in March and significantly downsized the Hajj pilgrimage in July by only allowing about 1,000 pilgrims, all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (SPA)
Updated 23 December 2020
Saudi Arabia

5m perform rituals at Grand Mosque since resumption

5m perform rituals at Grand Mosque since resumption
Updated 23 December 2020
Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has received 5 million Umrah pilgrims and worshippers since the resumption of the rituals, said Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Benten.
 He said that no cases of COVID-19 infections were reported among pilgrims and worshippers.
 The statement came during a meeting with Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal in Jeddah on Wednesday.  
 Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah in March and significantly downsized the Hajj pilgrimage in July by only allowing about 1,000 pilgrims, all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kingdom is getting back on track after earlier lockdowns while adhering to strict health protocols.
On Sept. 22, the Kingdom announced a gradual resumption of Umrah pilgrimage in four phases.
Tourist offices abroad are following their contracts with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah so that pilgrims can come to perform Umrah rituals.
In the first phase, which lasted for 14 days, 84,000 pilgrims were received — 6,000 people per day. A total of 210,000 pilgrims performed Umrah rituals during the second phase.
The third phase, which started on Nov. 1, permitted pilgrims from abroad to perform the ritual alongside residents of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Grand Mosque in Makkah

KSrelief signs deal for $4m nutrition program in Yemen

Updated 23 December 2020
SPA

KSrelief signs deal for $4m nutrition program in Yemen

KSrelief signs deal for $4m nutrition program in Yemen
Updated 23 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Wednesday signed an agreement worth $4 million to support nutrition programs for children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women in seven Yemeni governorates.
The project will benefit 437, 179 individuals. Under the agreement, health facilities will be built and equipped with modern machinery. The center will also help the Yemeni authorities operate nutrition clinics, mobile teams and provide them with medical supplies and training in this regard.
Meanwhile, the center launched the fifth phase of the “Saudi Pulse” voluntary program in the city of Mukalla in Hadramout governorate of Yemen.
The program seeks to provide free healthcare services for Yemenis including surgeries and medicines.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion. The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).
The humanitarian, relief and development activities of KSrelief extend to all needy countries of the world, including the Arab and Islamic countries.
KSrelief’s 1,367 projects and programs cover 54 different countries around the world on all its continents.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

