One killed, three soldiers injured in Israeli attack in Syria- SANA

Oman relaxes COVID-19 measure for tourists

DUBAI: Tourists traveling to Oman are now exempted from self-isolation and coronavirus testing before arriving to the country, local daily Times of Oman reported.

“The ministry would like to inform you that, based on the instructions received from the Ministry of Health, it has become possible to exempt tourists from quarantine and polymerase testing (PCR) before coming to the Sultanate, provided they adhere to the procedures that include a compulsory international health insurance that covers the costs of treatment of COVID-19 disease during their residency in the Sultanate,” the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said in a statement.

However, before departing for Oman, tourists must register for a coronavirus polymerase test which they are required to take upon arrival to the Sultanate’s airports.

The registration must be submitted on emushrif.om.covid19, and the Tarassud Plus program of the Ministry of Health must be downloaded, the statement said.

“As for those coming through the land ports, they are required to present a medical certificate of a negative PCR result that is reported for a period not exceeding 72 hours before entering the Sultanate due to the lack of the required medical examination at the land ports at the current period,” it added.

Tourists’ residency period in the country must not exceed two weeks and they must follow the rules of their place of residence and are not allowed to share rooms or mix until their test results come out, the report said.

The statement also said: "Tourist groups were also excluded from the requirement of the decision to gather in tourist sites for no more than 5 people from the same family while adhering to the health condition of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, Oman will exempt nationals of 103 counties from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 10 days, police said on Wednesday, in a move to support tourism and shore up its struggling economy.

Visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket, Royal Oman Police said on its Twitter account.