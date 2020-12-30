Saudi Arabia eyes bigger overseas investments in industrial, services sectors: minister

You are here

Several companies, such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC, and ACWA Power, in addition to other private companies, are targeting international expansion in several sectors. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 30 December 2020
Argaam

Argaam

Saudi Arabia is looking to boost its overseas investments and expand its global footprint in several sectors including industrials and services over the coming years, said Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Several companies, such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC, and ACWA Power, in addition to other private companies, are targeting international expansion in several sectors, the minister told Sharq News TV.

The Kingdom is keen to provide a favorable investment environment that attracts new overseas investments in sectors, including energy and non-energy focused ones, Prince Abdulaziz added.

Work is underway to raise the percentage of local content, create more jobs, and develop technologies that are marketed overseas, the minister said.

The minister also noted that the Kingdom has clear goals, including using natural gas and renewable energy in supplying electricity.

Powered by Argaam

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit UK trade deal

Updated 9 min 19 sec ago
AFP

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit UK trade deal

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit UK trade deal
Updated 9 min 19 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel signed Wednesday the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain, in a brief ceremony.
The texts were then to be flown to London in an RAF jet for the signature of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the eve of Britain's departure from the EU single market.

