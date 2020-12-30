ANKARA: Turkey cannot remain silent to words and actions against it from France, Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, but added that ambassadors of the two countries were working to normalize ties.
Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said Turkey was ready to take steps to improve ties with the United States and hoped the Biden administration would do the same.
Turkey could normalize ties with France, improve ties with US
