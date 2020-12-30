Jennifer Lopez gets festive in Georges Hobeika design  

DUBAI: US singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez gave her fans a late Christmas present and an early New Year’s greeting this week.

The 51-year-old music sensation released a new music video titled “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” with US singer Stevie Mackey.

The star also appeared in 3-minute-clip wearing a festive ensemble by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

In the video, she steps out of a Cadillac Escalade wearing a white organza skirt, from the designer’s Fall/ Winter 2020-21 collection, which she paired with a top embellished with sequins and an off-white stole. She rocked a slicked back ponytail and showed off a shimmering makeup look.

Her second outfit in the video was a hot red, multi-layered strapless dress with ruffles. Her vintage wavy hairstyle and red pout were the perfect match and set the tone for the festive video.

The clip was filmed in Los Angeles and featured a giant Christmas tree and lavish decorations.

In just a few days, the song has crossed 10 million streams worldwide across all digital platforms, according to producers The Eleven.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has championed the couturier’s creations. Earlier this year, the singer wore elegant off-the-shoulder black gown by Hobeika for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and before that, a cream-colored, backless gown encrusted with gems at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Celebrities constantly turn to the Baskinta-born designer to dress them in his show-stopping creations for some of their most important events.

He has dressed stars including model Chrissy Teigen, rapper Cardi B, actress Vanessa Hudgens, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and many more.

It’s been a busy year for Lopez who, after serving as a muse for the makeup industry for decades, is now preparing for her new business venture: A long-awaited beauty line set to debut on Jan. 1, 2021.

The superstar will launch skincare products that she has been teasing for the past few months. Packaged in gold-colored bottles, her line will feature a serum, a mask, a sunscreen, a moisturizing cream, an eye cream, a cleanser and more.