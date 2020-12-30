You are here

  27 dead, dozens wounded in deadly attack on Aden airport

27 dead, dozens wounded in deadly attack on Aden airport

Bystanders and a soldier stand near a damaged portion of the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden after an explosion, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP)
Bystanders and a soldier stand near a damaged portion of the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden after an explosion, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP)
Reports suggest at least 27 people have been killed in the attack. (AFP)
Reports suggest at least 27 people have been killed in the attack. (AFP)
Crowds gathered on the runway as the passengers started to come off. (AFP)
Crowds gathered on the runway as the passengers started to come off. (AFP)
There was also a heavy military presence. (AFP)
There was also a heavy military presence. (AFP)
Then the missiles struck the airport. (AFP)
Then the missiles struck the airport. (AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Terrorist attack occurred as new government flew in from Riyadh
  • Prime minister, Saudi ambassador taken to safety in presidential palace
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Terrorists declared war on Yemen’s fledgling democratic government on Wednesday with a deadly attack on Aden airport as members of the new administration flew in from Riyadh.

At least 27 people were killed and 40 injured in a series of explosions just outside the airport’s main hall while the aircraft’s passengers were disembarking.

A local security source said the building was hit by three mortar shells, and Yemen's information minister Muammar Al-Eryani accused Iran-backed Houthi militias of carrying out the attack.

The explosions were followed by heavy gunfire from armored vehicles as plumes of smoke and dust rose from the scene.

The attack took place as the airport hall was packed with local officials and well-wishers waiting to greet the new government. “Most of the dead and wounded are civilians,” a local health official told Arab News.

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were taken to safety at the city’s Maasheq presidential palace, along with the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber.

Later on Wednesday, Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said it shot down an explosive drone, suspected to be from the Houthi militia, which was targeting the palace.

*****

READ MORE: ‘Cowardly’ Aden airport attack draws regional, global condemnation

*****

“We and the members of the government are in the temporary capital of Aden and everyone is fine,” Maeen tweeted from the palace. “The cowardly terrorist act that targeted Aden airport is part of the war that is being waged against the Yemeni state and its great people.

“It will only increase our determination to fulfill our duties until the coup is ended and the state and stability are restored.”

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced the new power-sharing cabinet this month after more than a year of intense Saudi mediation between the government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council.

The government returned to Aden to put into place the final components of the Riyadh Agreement and end months of political wrangling and violence.

Al-Jaber said the terrorists were seeking to destroy the positive atmosphere created by the formation of the new government and the full implementation of the Riyadh Agreement. “Targeting the Yemeni government upon its arrival at Aden airport is a cowardly terrorist act targeting all the Yemeni people, their security, stability and their daily life,” he said. “It confirms the extent of disappointment and confusion that the creators of death and destruction have reached as a result of the success of the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and the formation of the Yemeni government and starting its duties to serve the Yemeni people.”

UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths also condemned the attack. “I wish the cabinet strength in facing the difficult tasks ahead,” he said. “This unacceptable act of violence is a tragic reminder of the importance of bringing Yemen urgently back on the path toward peace." 

Michael Aron, the UN ambassador to Yemen, said: “I condemn the cowardly attack on Aden airport timed to coincide with the arrival of the new government, a despicable attempt to cause carnage and chaos and bring suffering when Yemenis had chosen to move forward together. My thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured.”

Both the secretary of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Kuwaiti foreign ministry also condemed the attack, while, Emirati minister Anwar Gargash said the attack on the airport was an attack on the “prospects for peace and stability in Yemen.”

Topics: Yemen

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash

Reuters

  • Ukraine called Tehran's handling of the situation "unacceptable," and called for those responsible to face justice
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after takeoff, mistaking it for a missile
Reuters

LONDON: Iran’s Cabinet on Wednesday allocated $150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Describing Iran’s handling of the situation as “unacceptable,” Ukraine said the amount of compensation should be negotiated and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.
An Iranian government statement said: “The cabinet approved the provision of $150,000 or the equivalent in euros as soon as possible to the families and survivors of each of the victims of the Ukrainian plan crash,” IRNA reported.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after takeoff, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry said the compensation amount should be determined through negotiations, taking into account international practice, and that establishing the causes of the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice was a prerequisite.
“The Ukrainian side expects from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the aircraft shooting down,” ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said, adding that Iran had yet to implement earlier agreements, without giving details.
“This situation is especially unacceptable, since we are talking about the fate of innocent people,” Nikolenko said.
Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami told state television on Wednesday that the final report on the crash had been sent to the countries participating in the investigation.
Under United Nations rules, Iran retains overall control of the investigation while the United States and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the jet was respectively built and operated. Canada has also played a role as the home of many of the victims on the downed plane.
International rules on air crash investigations known as Annex 13 include a recommendation that a final report appears within 12 months, which in this case runs until early January, though many high-profile probes take longer.
A spokewoman for the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada said by email the agency was informed that a “draft investigation report was going to be distributed” this week, although the TSB will not have access to it. The TSB will only receive a copy of the final report when published.
Habib Haghjoo, an Iranian-born Canadian who lost his daughter and grandaughter in the crash, said he did not trust the news from Tehran and stressed that his priority is the report.
“They want to wrap it up,” he said of Iran. “We want the truth.”

Topics: Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) iran plane crash Ukraine International Airlines

