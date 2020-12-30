You are here

'Cowardly' Aden airport attack draws regional, global condemnation

A rocket and gunfire attack on Aden airport in Yemen on Wednesday targeted the country's newly formed government and claiming dozens of lives.

Updated 30 December 2020
Arab News


  • At least 27 people killed in rocket attack that Yemeni information minister attributed to Iran-backed Houthis
  • Saudi Arabia strongly condemns “treacherous” act
LONDON: A rocket and gunfire attack on Aden airport in Yemen, targeting the country’s newly formed government and claiming dozens of lives, has drawn global condemnation from political, diplomatic and non-governmental figures.

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the “treacherous” act, saying that it targeted not only the new government, but the Yemeni people also, according to a statement carried on Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It also said the Kingdom stood by the Yemeni people and its aspirations for peace, stability and security.

Both the Emir of Kuwait and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also condemed the attack, while Emirati minister Anwar Gargash said the attack on the airport was an attack on the Riyadh Agreement and “prospects for peace and stability in Yemen.”

“I condemn the cowardly attack on Aden Airport timed to coincide with the arrival of the new government,” tweeted Michael Aron, Britain’s ambassador to Yemen.

He called it “a despicable attempt to cause carnage & chaos & bring suffering when Yemenis had chosen to move forward together. My thoughts are with the families of those killed & injured.”

Nick Dyer, the UK’s special envoy for famine prevention and humanitarian affairs, tweeted that he “fully supports” Aron’s statement, and that “those against peace will just prolong the suffering of millions in #Yemen.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said she “strongly” condemns “the heinous attack.”

Yemeni ministers were returning to Aden after being sworn in last week as part of a reshuffle following a deal with some of the country’s opposition forces.

The attack, which Yemen’s information minister has attributed to the Iran-backed Houthis, appeared to be aimed at violently disrupting the country’s fledgling peace process.

Linde implored parties to not allow the attackers to disrupt the peace process, saying: “We cannot let this deplorable act derail efforts for peace.”

Martin Griffiths, UN special envoy for Yemen, called the attack an “unacceptable act of violence,” tweeting: “I strongly condemn the attack at #Aden airport upon the Cabinet’s arrival and the killing and injury of many innocent civilians. My sincere condolences and solidarity to all who lost loved ones.”

He added: “I wish the Cabinet strength in facing the difficult tasks ahead. This unacceptable act of violence is a tragic reminder of the importance of bringing #Yemen urgently back on the path towards peace.”

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), took to Twitter to express his outrage at the attack, writing in Turkish that his condolences are with the people of Yemen.

A number of humanitarian NGOs have been affected directly or indirectly by the attack. ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross/Crescent) confirmed on Twitter that one of their staff was killed in the attack, two were injured and that another three remain unaccounted for. "This is a tragic day for us and the people of #Yemen," the group said on Twitter.

Doctors Without Borders’ (MSF) Yemen operation said it is preparing to implement a “mass casualty medical response plan” to cope with the attack.

Save the Children, which works extensively in Yemen, tweeted: “We strongly condemn the attack today in #Aden int airport #Yemen. According to authorities more than a dozen have lost their lives & many more are injured.”

It added: “We call on all parties to the conflict to bring an end to the fighting, killing & civilian infrastructure destruction.”

Topics: Middle East Yemen Aden

BEIRUT: Many Syrians forced from their homes by their country’s brutal, decade-old war are now shocked to discover that their family farms have been taken over by regime loyalists and cronies.
Rights groups and legal experts say local authorities in parts of northwest Syria recaptured by regime forces have staged auctions to effectively “confiscate” fertile land and punish opponents.
One refugee, 30-year-old Salman, said he always knew it would be difficult to return to the family plot in Idlib province he abandoned during an offensive a year ago by the Syrian regime forces.
But whatever hopes he still had to return one day were all but crushed when he learned the rights to cultivate the land had been sold off to a complete stranger.
“What right does someone have to come and take it?” the refugee, who asked to use a pseudonym, told AFP by phone from Greece where he illegally moved a few months ago.
Salman said he used to plant lentils, barley and black cumin on the 37 acres of land he owns with his brothers, earning up to $12,000 each harvest.
He discovered through a post on social media that the rights to the land were being auctioned off.
“We were shocked,” he told AFP. “This land was left to us by our ancestors and we want to pass it down to our children.”
Several other Syrians displaced from southern Idlib and adjacent Hama and Aleppo provinces told AFP that they too have had their plots expropriated.
Some learned about it through social media advertisements run by the regime-affiliated Farmers’ Union in Idlib or through acquaintances still living nearby.
In October, the Farmers’ Union said that it was auctioning off the right to use and cultivate plots owned by Syrians “who don’t reside in government-controlled areas.” Victims found they were being blamed for their misfortune.
The union said the original deed-holders were “indebted” to Syria’s Agricultural Cooperative Bank (ACB), which offers loans to farmers — including those who are now finding it impossible to settle dues from outside government-controlled territory.
The land owners who spoke to AFP all denied having outstanding payments.
“It’s just an excuse,” Salman said.
Other auctions are being organized by regime-linked local security committees, without any mention of outstanding debts, said opposition watchdog group The Day After and war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Assad’s Russian-backed forces have over the past three years pushed deeper into Syria’s last major opposition bastion in the northwest.
Their latest offensive in early 2020 forced nearly a million people out of their homes, according to the UN. Only 235,000 have returned since a cease-fire took hold in March.
Grappling with a deep economic crisis compounded by Western sanctions, Damascus is looking to make use of fertile land to boost agricultural production.
Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have condemned the land expropriations in former rebel strongholds.
“The land auctions exploit displacement for economic benefit,” said Diana Semaan, Amnesty’s Syria researcher.
Authorities, she said, are “seizing lands illegally and in violation of international law.”
In November, an Aleppo security committee said it was taking bids for plots in reconquered villages, according to documents obtained by The Day After activist group and the Observatory.
Amir, a displaced 38-year-old from Aleppo, said he was informed less than two months ago by his former neighbor that authorities were taking offers for his 20 acres of land there.
Amir asked the neighbor to bid on his behalf, but he declined.
“Someone who has relatives with intelligence services in the area” won the bid, said Amir, a father of five who now makes less than $2 a day picking olives in Idlib.
According to judge Anwar Mejni, a member of a UN committee tasked with overseeing the drafting of a new Syria constitution, the land auctions are “a kind of punishment.”
“The auctions may not transfer ownership of the land, but they violate the rights” of original owners to access and cultivate them.
Another issue, said Mejni, is that “there is no legal framework” governing the auctions.
Even if the ACB indeed organized them to settle debts, he said, this “should be done under the supervision of the judiciary.”
Another farmer, Abu Adel, abandoned his village in Hama back in 2012 as battles raged nearby but continued to visit his plot until regime forces seized his area last year.
The 54-year-old hired people to tend to it while he is away, but in July an “affiliate” of a local security committee won rights to use it in an auction.
They “are all part of the same clique,” Abu Adel said. “It’s a facade.”

Topics: Syria Idlib

