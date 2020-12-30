You are here

  • Home
  • Arabic-language remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ assembles all-star cast

Arabic-language remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ assembles all-star cast

Arabic-language remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ assembles all-star cast
Oscar-nominee Nadine Labaki will star in the Arabic-language remake of the Italian hit “Perfect Strangers.” (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ysb3u

Updated 30 December 2020
William Mullally

Arabic-language remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ assembles all-star cast

Arabic-language remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ assembles all-star cast
Updated 30 December 2020
William Mullally

DUBAI: After numerous delays, the Arabic-language remake of the Italian hit “Perfect Strangers” is set to begin shooting in February, having assembled an all-star cast of some of the region’s brightest talent, including Oscar-nominee Nadine Labaki, Egyptian superstar Mona Zaki and “The Insult” star Adel Karam.
“We realized we have a project that’s a gift to great actors. Great actors love to have characters like the ones in ‘Perfect Strangers’,” Wissam Smayra, the film’s director, told Arab News. 
“Each role in this film has its own magic, its own moments to shine. It’s a very moving story. Each time I read the script I get close to tears.”
The film will reunite several key players from the highest-grossing Middle Eastern film of all time, “Capernaum.” 

Smayra produced Labaki’s megahit, and “Perfect Strangers” co-star George Khabbaz, the acclaimed Lebanese writer and performer of stage and screen, co-wrote “Capernaum” with Labaki.
Smayra said: “Nadine and I are very, very old friends. We started our careers together. We’re very close, like family. She was the first person I thought of. I knew Nadine would be amazing in the main role. It was a natural fit.”
He added: “And George is an amazing person and one of the biggest stars in Lebanon. I’m so happy he’s on board and playing a good role in the film. It’s going be fun to see them together in a movie.”
The new edition of “Perfect Strangers” incorporates the problems of the current day, set amid the Lebanese revolution and COVID-19 pandemic. 
But it maintains the same set up as the Italian original, in which seven long-time friends meet for a dinner party and decide to play a game. 
Each guest places their mobile phone on the table and makes incoming calls and messages visible to the whole group, revealing secrets they have been keeping from one another.

“I think it’s great because it really plays with the taboos of our culture, revealing what’s hidden inside each of the people you know,” said Smayra.
“It’s extreme humanity under this theme of opening Pandora’s Box, as some things shouldn’t be said or known.”
The film incorporates multiple Arab cultures, with an Egyptian couple joining the dinner party in Lebanon and the relationship between those two cultures explored. 
Mona Zaki, the star of numerous Egyptian hits such as “30 Years Ago” (2019) and “Scheherazade: Tell Me A Story” (2009), was the first choice for the role.
“She’s a big star and an amazing actress. In ‘Perfect Strangers’ she plays a broken person. She’s a broken character. I don’t want to give it away, but she has an amazing finale. It’s a fantastic role,” said Smayra.
The acclaimed original grossed over $31 million and has already spawned more than a dozen remakes in different countries worldwide, raking in a collective $270 million. 
Smayra and his co-writer Gabriel Yammine have rebuilt the film from the ground up, trying to avoid imitating the original and its performances, and giving the heavyweight cast something new to work on together.
“This is a big challenge for me as a director, as well as for the actors. We have to create something really relevant,” said Smayra. 
“It’s very important when I’m working with the actors to work on this story of each character and leave room for improvement, a space where they can express themselves. I’m putting them together, and now we’ll see how the magic will return.”
The film is produced by Gianluca Chakra (“Luxor”), Mohamed Hefzy (Netflix’s “Paranormal”, “Luxor”, “Sheikh Jackson”) and Mario Haddad, and is executive produced by Mayada Hiraki. 
Filming throughout February, “Perfect Strangers” is aiming for a release at the end of 2021 across the Middle East.

Topics: Perfect Strangers

Netflix Regency romp ‘Bridgerton’ big on style, small on substance

Updated 30 December 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Netflix Regency romp ‘Bridgerton’ big on style, small on substance

Netflix Regency romp ‘Bridgerton’ big on style, small on substance
Updated 30 December 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: It may seem such a dichotomy that while 19th century upper-class women in England were headstrong and knew exactly what they wanted, they hankered after men who could be good husbands and fathers.

US romance author Julia Quinn’s eight bestselling novels, penned between 2000 and 2006, are all about England’s nobility and royalty as they lived in the 1800s, and Netflix and Shondaland’s new piece – eight episodes in all of under an hour each – adapts Quinn’s first in the series, “The Duke and I.”

Titled “Bridgerton,” the TV series is a feast for the eyes with its fancy balls, fancier dresses, and the usual mix of delicate ladies and dashing men all making their way in a society where mothers are desperate to see their girls settle with good husbands.

While the series — which has taken the world by storm — features a fresh take on powerful women, even though they are working within the confines of what society expects of them, another more important point is the inclusiveness the series portrays. Black men and women feature among the noble elite in a far cry from the reality of Regency England.

The plot kicks off with the 1813 “season” in London when single women are paraded before the Queen and attend one ball after another in the hope of finding a suitable match. (YouTube)

Main characters Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page) and Queen Charlotte of England (Golda Rosheuvel) are both black, for example, although in the latter’s case this may actually have rung true, with some historians arguing that she may have descended from a black branch of the Portuguese royal family.

The reimaging of Regency-era high society is refreshing to say the least.

The plot kicks off with the 1813 “season” in London when single women are paraded before the Queen and attend one ball after another in the hope of finding a suitable match.

The drama follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she navigates the cut-throat world of nobles in a bid to find a husband and keep her family’s honor intact while doing so — a trope that runs throughout the series, but one that is not confined to history in many parts of the world.

Titled “Bridgerton,” the TV series is a feast for the eyes with its fancy balls and fancier dresses. (YouTube)

The makers injected a bit of “Gossip Girl” style fun with the introduction of a scandal sheet of a newsletter, written by Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews offers the voiceover here), which pulls the veil back on society’s innermost secrets and sets tongues wagging — and events into motion — throughout the series. 

Created by “Scandal” producer Chris Van Dusen, “Bridgerton” does have points of relevance and essays the dawn of women’s rights nicely, especially through the character of Eloise Bridgeton, wonderfully played by Claudia Jessie. Interestingly, the series also focuses on women’s rights to enjoy marital pleasures in a very 21st century take on husband-and-wife relationships.

However, beyond this, “Bridgerton” comes off as a shallow piece of fiction that outweighs itself with style, not substance, because so much of it is all about how a woman looks.

We have had Jane Austen and the Bronte sisters, who also spoke about these, but gave their stories something solid for us to reflect upon long after we stopped turning the pages.

Topics: Bridgerton Netflix

Latest updates

Two Lebanese banks deny ties to Hezbollah lender
Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash
Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash
‘Cowardly’ Aden airport attack draws regional, global condemnation
A rocket and gunfire attack on Aden airport in Yemen on Wednesday targeted the country’s newly formed government and claiming dozens of lives. (AFP)
UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
Wednesday trading: Leejam Sports was the top gainer, rising 5.7%
Saudi stocks rose the second consecutive day on Wednesday, and fitness company Leejam Sports was the top gainer. (Leejam Sports)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.