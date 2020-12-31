You are here

UAE’s ADNOC Distribution plans $10m deal for 15 Saudi service stations

ADNOC Distribution opened its first service station in Saudi Arabia in December 2018, located on the Riyadh-Dammam highway around 40 kilometres from the capital. It was followed shortly after by the second in the city of Hofuf within Al Ahsa Governate. Upon completion of this transaction, the new locations will bring the company's total network to 17 across the Kingdom.
ADNOC Distribution opened its first service station in Saudi Arabia in December 2018, located on the Riyadh-Dammam highway around 40 kilometres from the capital. It was followed shortly after by the second in the city of Hofuf within Al Ahsa Governate. Upon completion of this transaction, the new locations will bring the company’s total network to 17 across the Kingdom. (WAM)
ADNOC Distribution opened its first service station in Saudi Arabia in December 2018, located on the Riyadh-Dammam highway around 40 kilometres from the capital. It was followed shortly after by the second in the city of Hofuf within Al Ahsa Governate. Upon completion of this transaction, the new locations will bring the company’s total network to 17 across the Kingdom. (WAM)
  • The deal is valued at 36.7 million dirhams ($10 million) and is subject to regulatory approval
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution announced on Thursday that it plans to acquire 15 service stations in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

The deal is valued at 36.7 million dirhams ($10 million) and is subject to regulatory approval, WAM, the UAE state news agency, said.

“Expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia is an important milestone for our company and part of our profitable growth strategy. We see this expansion as a natural progression and look forward to significantly increasing our presence in the coming years. This is the first announcement of many we intend to make, with Saudi being a key strategic market for us,” Ahmed Al-Shamsi, acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution, was quoted as saying.

ADNOC Distribution opened its first service station in Saudi Arabia in December 2018, on the Riyadh-Dammam highway. It was followed shortly after by another in the city of Hofuf.

“Saudi Arabia is the largest market in the GCC and there is huge potential for experienced fuel operators like us to consolidate the market and capture further growth,” Al-Shamsi added. “We are currently in discussions on a range of opportunities to further build on our network in the country.”

Egypt’s cabinet allows GASC to co-found shareholding shipping company

CAIRO: Egypt’s cabinet said on Thursday it agreed a draft bill to allow the state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) to co-found a shareholding shipping company to transport commodities in and out of the country.
The company, to be known as Atlantic Pacific Company for Shipping and Trade, will focus on the marine shipping of commodities within Egypt and abroad, and will own commercial shipping vessels.
GASC tenders frequently for vegetable oils and wheat, of which it is the world’s largest buyer.
Shipping offers are presented in the tender, and many are often awarded to the state-owned National Navigation Company. 

