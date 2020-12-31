LIVE: Emaar Dubai and Zoom partner up for virtual NYE show

You are here

  • UAE developer Emaar Dubai and web conference platform Zoom have partnered up to showcase a virtual New Year's Eve event to audiences around the world
LONDON: UAE developer Emaar Dubai and web conference platform Zoom have partnered up to showcase a virtual New Year's Eve event to audiences around the world.

The event will take the famous Burj Khalifa’s fountain show straight to viewers’ tablets as many are locked in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the rise of a new mutated-variant wave.

Apple loses copyright battle against security startup

  • Judge rules that Corellium’s ‘virtualization’ of iOS software in an attempt to identify vulnerabilities is ‘fair use’
A federal judge in the US has dismissed a copyright-infringement lawsuit filed by Apple against cybersecurity startup Corellium, in a case that could have big implications for researchers who attempt to find bugs and vulnerabilities in software.

Judge Rodney Smith on Tuesday ruled that Apple failed to show any legal basis for protecting its entire iOS operating system from security researchers.

Apple sued the Florida-based business in 2019, claiming its “virtualization” of iOS software constituted copyright infringement. However, the judge ruled that Corellium’s work, which is designed to find security flaws in the software, involves “fair use” of copyrighted materials.

“From the infancy of copyright protection, courts have recognized that some opportunity for fair use of copyrighted materials is necessary to fulfill copyright’s purpose of promoting ‘the progress of science and useful arts,’” Smith wrote.

“There is evidence in the record to support Corellium’s position that its product is intended for security research and, as Apple concedes, can be used for security research. Further, Apple itself would have used the product for internal testing had it successfully acquired the company.”

The ruling, if upheld, represents a victory for security researchers, who can face civil or criminal penalties for reproducing copyrighted software as part of their efforts to identify vulnerabilities.

It also limits Apple’s efforts to exercise full control of its iPhone software, and its ability to force third parties to use its proprietary security-research tools.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

