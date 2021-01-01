You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea’s Kim thanks people in rare New Year’s cards

North Korea’s Kim thanks people in rare New Year’s cards

North Korea’s Kim thanks people in rare New Year’s cards
1 / 3
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked his people at Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, Jan., 1, 2021. (AP/Jon Chol Jin)
North Korea’s Kim thanks people in rare New Year’s cards
2 / 3
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked the public for their trust and support “in the difficult times” and wished them happiness and good health in his first New Year’s Day cards sent to his people. (AP/Cha Song Ho)
North Korea’s Kim thanks people in rare New Year’s cards
3 / 3
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked the public for their trust and support “in the difficult times” and wished them happiness and good health in his first New Year’s Day cards sent to his people. (AP/Cha Song Ho)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ys6y7

Updated 01 January 2021
AP

North Korea’s Kim thanks people in rare New Year’s cards

North Korea’s Kim thanks people in rare New Year’s cards
  • Kim usually gives a televised speech on Jan. 1, but he is widely expected to skip it this year since he will address the country’s first ruling party congress in five years sometime in early January
  • North Korea is one of the world’s most cloistered countries, and it’s virtually impossible to independently confirm whether all its 25 million people received Kim’s letter
Updated 01 January 2021
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked the public for their trust and support “in the difficult times” and wished them happiness and good health in his first New Year’s Day cards sent to his people.
Kim usually gives a televised speech on Jan. 1, but he is widely expected to skip it this year since he will address the country’s first ruling party congress in five years sometime in early January.
“I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true,” Kim said in his letter, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
“I offer thanks to the people for having invariably trusted and supported our party even in the difficult times,” he said. “I sincerely wish all the families across the country greater happiness and beloved people, good health.”
North Korea is one of the world’s most cloistered countries, and it’s virtually impossible to independently confirm whether all its 25 million people received Kim’s letter.
KCNA said the letter was handwritten by Kim. The last time the North Korean leader sent such a letter to ordinary citizens was on Jan. 1, 1995, by Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, according to Seoul’s Unification Ministry.
Kim, who succeeded his father upon his death in late 2011, is facing the toughest challenges of his nine-year rule due to the pandemic, several natural disasters last summer and persistent US-led sanctions amid a diplomatic impasse over his nuclear program.
Kim will likely use the Workers’ Party congress as a venue to muster a stronger unity and lay out new development goals for the next few years.
North Korea’s pandemic-related border closure with China, its biggest trading partner, is hurting the economy. Bilateral trade volume in the first 11 months of 2020 plunged by about 79% from the same period in 2019, analyst Song Jaeguk at Seoul’s IBK Economic Research Institute said.
The congress, the first since 2016, is officially the party’s top decision-making body though real day-to-day decisions are made by Kim and his close associates. The rubber stamp body of delegates is expected to endorse Kim’s new initiatives without major debates.
State media didn’t say when exactly the meeting will take place. In 2016, the congress was held for four days.
Ushering in the new year, a large crowd packed Pyongyang’s main square to watch fireworks, a concert and a flag-hoisting ceremony. State TV showed people wearing masks and heavy coats, waving and standing close together.
North Korea has steadfastly claimed to be coronavirus-free — an assertion doubted by outsiders. But experts also say any outbreak likely wasn’t widespread and so North Korea considered it safe to hold big events like the party congress in Pyongyang.
Also Friday, North Korea said it has successfully completed “an 80-day battle,” a productivity campaign it often launches to press citizens to work extra hours and report bigger production numbers ahead of major political events. During the congress, experts say North Korea will likely underscore building a stronger self-reliant economy to tackle the difficulties in an attempt to squeeze people to work harder.
KCNA said “the all-people advance by dint of self-reliance” achieved “a proud victory of the historic 80-day battle.” It said the North Koreans have either fulfilled or exceeded newly set quotas at factories, mines, farms, flooding recovery works, anti-coronavirus steps and various other areas.

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un New Year's Eve 2021

Related

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un throws down gauntlet with huge new ICBM
World
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un throws down gauntlet with huge new ICBM
South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases
World
South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Philippines to ban US travelers from Sunday

Updated 01 January 2021
Reuters

Philippines to ban US travelers from Sunday

Philippines to ban US travelers from Sunday
  • The travel ban, lasting until Jan. 15, covers those who have been to the US within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines
  • US state health officials have detected the new variant of COVID-19, which has swept through the UK, in Florida
Updated 01 January 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will prohibit the entry of foreign travelers from the United States from Sunday after the more infectious new variant of the coronavirus was detected in Florida.
The travel ban, lasting until Jan. 15, covers those who have been to the United States within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said in a statement.
The measure expands the travel restriction that Manila announced on Tuesday, which initially covered passengers from 19 countries and territories and took effect from midnight of Dec. 29.
US state health officials have detected the new variant of COVID-19, which has swept through the United Kingdom, in Florida, marking the third known US state to identify such a case.’
Spokesman Harry Roque said the Office of the President decided to include the United States in the regulation on the recommendation of the health and foreign affairs departments.
Passengers from the United States who will arrive before Jan. 3 will be allowed to enter the Philippines, but they must to undergo a 14-day quarantine even if they had initially tested negative.
The restriction does not cover Filipinos traveling from the United States but they are also required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in a government facility when they arrive.
The new variant has not been detected in the Philippines.
With more than 475,000 confirmed infections and 9,248 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Related

Philippine islands self-isolate after new COVID-19 variant found in Malaysia
World
Philippine islands self-isolate after new COVID-19 variant found in Malaysia
Special Philippines bans entry of travelers from 20 countries
World
Philippines bans entry of travelers from 20 countries

Latest updates

Iran intends to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity: IAEA
Iran intends to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity: IAEA
Saudi king, Kuwait emir exchange letters on bilateral relations
Saudi king, Kuwait emir exchange letters on bilateral relations
Roof of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah reopens to worshippers
Roof of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah reopens to worshippers
What is in store for equities, fixed income and commodities in 2021?
What is in store for equities, fixed income and commodities in 2021?
Philippines to ban US travelers from Sunday
Philippines to ban US travelers from Sunday

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.