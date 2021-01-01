You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine

Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine

Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine
1 / 2
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (REUTERS)
Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine
2 / 2
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reviews military cadets during change of command ceremonies of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines October 26, 2017. (REUTERS file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvs36

Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine

Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine
  • Security unit in firing line amid anger over unauthorized inoculations
Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines military will investigate the inoculation of soldiers from President Rodrigo Duterte’s security team with coronavirus vaccines smuggled into the country, an armed forces spokesman confirmed.

News of the special unit being vaccinated has caused anger among the public as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country.

The armed forces chief, Gen. Gilbert Gapay, has denied having any prior knowledge of the vaccination.

“Gen. Gapay has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, the military spokesman, said late on Thursday.

Duterte revealed in a televised meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Infectious Diseases earlier this week that some soldiers had already received vaccine doses developed by China’s Sinopharm.

After the president’s revelation, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana admitted that the vaccines were “smuggled.”

“Yes, smuggled, because it’s not authorized to enter here. Only the government can authorize that through the FDA,” Lorenzana said on Wednesday.

He said that the actions of the presidential guards was “justified.”

Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante said that the security guards had “independently” inoculated themselves to reduce the risk of infecting Duterte.

He added that the matter was kept secret even from Lorenzana.

FASTFACT

Presidential Security Group commander Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante said that the security guards had ‘independently’ inoculated themselves to reduce the risk of infecting President Rodrigo Duterte.

However, the PSG has come under fire from experts and lawmakers questioning the vaccine’s safety and legality.

The Department of Justice, Bureau of Customs, and the FDA are set to investigate how the vaccine entered the country.

Under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, any new drug “should have authorization from the FDA based on an application containing the full reports of investigations.”

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Thursday said that the PSG commander should appear before a Senate committee looking into the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the country.

“The most important ‘who’ and ‘how’ of the story remain a mystery. The PSG commander is deliberately ignoring the basic questions of who and how from the public,” Drilon said.

“Who else was involved? How did unregistered COVID-19 vaccines enter the country? Who imported it from China?” he asked.

Topics: Philippines Duterte

Related

Philippines to ban US travelers from Sunday
World
Philippines to ban US travelers from Sunday
Special Philippines bans entry of travelers from 20 countries
World
Philippines bans entry of travelers from 20 countries

France’s new coronavirus cases up 19,348 over 24 hours

Updated 48 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

France’s new coronavirus cases up 19,348 over 24 hours

France’s new coronavirus cases up 19,348 over 24 hours
  • France’s now has the world's fifth highest cumulative total of cases at 2,639,773
Updated 48 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: The French health ministry reported 19,348 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Friday, slightly less than Thursday’s 19,927 and well below Wednesday’s more than one-month high of 26,457 but still far from the government’s target of less than 5,000 daily additional infections.
France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 2,639,773, the fifth highest in the world. The COVID-19 death toll was up by 133 at 64,765. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

Reuters Covid-19 Global Tracker graphic

France will impose an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments from Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, starting at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., the government said on Friday.
President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that everyone in France should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they want it, amidst broad criticism over the slowness of the vaccination program.

Topics: Coronavirus France

Related

Russia reports 27,039 new coronavirus cases, 536 deaths
World
Russia reports 27,039 new coronavirus cases, 536 deaths
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,924
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,924

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Mindful Thoughts at Home
What We Are Reading Today: Mindful Thoughts at Home
What We Are Buying Today: Hand Made
What We Are Buying Today: Hand Made
Saudi Arabia's Ithra Downtown season launched in Dhahran
Saudi Arabia's Ithra Downtown season launched in Dhahran
Arab Parliament chief praises King Salman’s GCC efforts
Arab Parliament chief praises King Salman’s GCC efforts
Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh
Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.