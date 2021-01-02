You are here

ThePlace: Saudi Arabia's Wadi Khitanand

ThePlace: Saudi Arabia’s Wadi Khitanand

ThePlace: Saudi Arabia’s Wadi Khitanand
This large valley stretches from the Sirat mountains to Belad Al-Awamer in Saudi Arabia’s southwest Tihamah province.
Wadi Khitanand is known for its beauty and scenic attractions, but also holds archaeological value. Quaib Tomb, a fenced burial site with an abandoned well, adds to the haunting mystery of the place.
Remnants of a small village, Shibahand, can also be found in the area.
The valley was also the site of one of the strangest conflicts ever fought, according to historians. The War of Basus began over the killing of a camel and lasted 40 years before the two warring tribes, the Taghlib and Bakr, resolved the dispute, ending a cycle of violence and revenge.

DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has launched the first edition of Ithra Downtown season with a series of cultural, entertainment, educational activities and programs, plus diversified training workshops.
The season, which will run until June 30, offers a package of knowledge games on six different tracks (taste, shop, refresh, discover, learn, and play). Family films and interactive artworks by international artists will also be featured along with studio-hosted workshops and various knowledge activities.

