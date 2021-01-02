Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp

AMMAN: Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih, Saudi cultural attache to Jordan, reviewed the efforts of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to support Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.
This came during Al-Rumaih’s visit to KSrelief’s center at the Zaatari camp and the KSrelief clinics. He was received by Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Huzaim, director of the center’s branch in Jordan.
Al-Rumaih witnessed the training and educational services provided by the center at the Zaatari camp, as well as KSrelief’s clinics’ medical and healthcare services.
KSrelief gives great importance to all its relief efforts, especially the educational and medical aspects for Syrian refugees, which are the most important to provide for and constantly develop.
