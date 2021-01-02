You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp

Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp

Al-Rumaih witnessed the training and educational services provided by the center at the Zaatari camp. (SPA)
Al-Rumaih witnessed the training and educational services provided by the center at the Zaatari camp. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/np88b

Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp

Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

AMMAN: Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih, Saudi cultural attache to Jordan, reviewed the efforts of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to support Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.
This came during Al-Rumaih’s visit to KSrelief’s center at the Zaatari camp and the KSrelief clinics. He was received by Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Huzaim, director of the center’s branch in Jordan.
Al-Rumaih witnessed the training and educational services provided by the center at the Zaatari camp, as well as KSrelief’s clinics’ medical and healthcare services.
KSrelief gives great importance to all its relief efforts, especially the educational and medical aspects for Syrian refugees, which are the most important to provide for and constantly develop.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Zaatari camp Jordan

Related

KSrelief condemns terrorist attack on Aden airport
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief condemns terrorist attack on Aden airport
KSrelief, UN officials discuss plans to renovate schools for Syrian refugees in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, UN officials discuss plans to renovate schools for Syrian refugees in Jordan

ThePlace: Saudi Arabia's Wadi Khitanand

Updated 6 min 47 sec ago

ThePlace: Saudi Arabia's Wadi Khitanand

ThePlace: Saudi Arabia's Wadi Khitanand
Updated 6 min 47 sec ago

This large valley stretches from the Sirat mountains to Belad Al-Awamer in Saudi Arabia’s southwest Tihamah province.
Wadi Khitanand is known for its beauty and scenic attractions, but also holds archaeological value. Quaib Tomb, a fenced burial site with an abandoned well, adds to the haunting mystery of the place.
Remnants of a small village, Shibahand, can also be found in the area.
The valley was also the site of one of the strangest conflicts ever fought, according to historians. The War of Basus began over the killing of a camel and lasted 40 years before the two warring tribes, the Taghlib and Bakr, resolved the dispute, ending a cycle of violence and revenge.

Topics: ThePlace

Related

ThePlace: Bait Sharbatly, a special place in the hearts of Jeddawis built in 1910
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Bait Sharbatly, a special place in the hearts of Jeddawis built in 1910
ThePlace: Shada mountain in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Shada mountain in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region

Latest updates

Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp
Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp
Car bomb hits near Russian base in northeast SyriaA
Car bomb hits near Russian base in northeast SyriaA
ThePlace: Saudi Arabia's Wadi Khitanand
ThePlace: Saudi Arabia's Wadi Khitanand
652 Saudi students start training for international scientific olympiads
652 Saudi students start training for international scientific olympiads
German envoy praises Saudi Arabia’s virus efforts
German envoy praises Saudi Arabia’s virus efforts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.