Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Riyadh branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said that the annual statistics issued by its inspection department showed 14,053 violations and 9,592 warnings in private sector enterprises during 2020.

The violations detected by male and female inspectors in the Riyadh region and its governorates included hiring non-Saudis in jobs restricted to Saudi workers, employers not providing the required health care or precautionary and preventive measures, failure to open a file for the enterprise in the labor office, failure to update the enterprise data, nonpayment of wages, employers enabling non-Saudis to work in a profession other than the one cited in their work permit, working without a license, and hiring male employees in jobs that were exclusively for females.