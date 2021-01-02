You are here

  Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh

The violations were detected by male and female inspectors in the Riyadh region and its governorates.
The violations were detected by male and female inspectors in the Riyadh region and its governorates. (Shutterstock)
SPA

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh
SPA

RIYADH: The Riyadh branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said that the annual statistics issued by its inspection department showed 14,053 violations and 9,592 warnings in private sector enterprises during 2020.
The violations detected by male and female inspectors in the Riyadh region and its governorates included hiring non-Saudis in jobs restricted to Saudi workers, employers not providing the required health care or precautionary and preventive measures, failure to open a file for the enterprise in the labor office, failure to update the enterprise data, nonpayment of wages, employers enabling non-Saudis to work in a profession other than the one cited in their work permit, working without a license, and hiring male employees in jobs that were exclusively for females.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp

Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
SPA

Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp

Saudi envoy reviews KSrelief efforts at Zaatari camp
Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
SPA

AMMAN: Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih, Saudi cultural attache to Jordan, reviewed the efforts of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to support Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.
This came during Al-Rumaih’s visit to KSrelief’s center at the Zaatari camp and the KSrelief clinics. He was received by Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Huzaim, director of the center’s branch in Jordan.
Al-Rumaih witnessed the training and educational services provided by the center at the Zaatari camp, as well as KSrelief’s clinics’ medical and healthcare services.
KSrelief gives great importance to all its relief efforts, especially the educational and medical aspects for Syrian refugees, which are the most important to provide for and constantly develop.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Zaatari camp Jordan

