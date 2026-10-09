MUNICH: Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany insists he is still “really proud” of his success with the club after it was found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Kompany, now Bayern Munich manager, won four Premier League titles and multiple domestic cups during his spell at City from 2008 to 2019.

An independent commission last week ruled that City broke more than 100 Premier League financial regulations across nine seasons from 2009/10 to 2017/18, but the club has appealed.

Former Belgium international Kompany was a key figure in City’s dominant era under their Abu Dhabi-based owners and is honored with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

“I played 11 years for the club. I’ve loved all of the years I played for the club and everything we achieved and (did) on the pitch — that’s something I’m really proud of,” Kompany told reporters on Friday.

Kompany, 40, signed for City from Hamburg just weeks before Sheikh Mansour completed a takeover that turned the club from also-rans to serial winners.

Asked about the off-pitch issues at his former club, he said: “Everything else, as a player you’re not a part of that and right now as a coach of Bayern Munich I’m not too much occupied with that topic.

“I’m preparing the game next week and preparing the game we have tomorrow and everything I have as a coach.”