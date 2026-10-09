MADRID: Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho slammed criticism of star striker Kylian Mbappe, on Friday labelling the attacks as “ridiculous.”

The French captain has come under fire for spending his time recovering from a left knee injury — which he suffered playing in a Nations League match against Turkiye — in France and Switzerland rather than Madrid.

The 27-year-old was also pictured at the entrance of a Parisian nightclub and photographed on a bicycle when he was in Switzerland.

Some fans claimed it was a deliberate snubbing of Mourinho, who had only days before said that players should avoid skiing or riding bicycles so as to avoid risking injury.

“Are these criticisms over the top? They are ridiculous,” said Mourinho at his press conference on the eve of their La Liga home match with Villarreal.

“All the players who were obliged to be present every day for their recovery were here.

“Mbappe came, like the others, to undergo scans in order to be diagnosed.

“He then went to see a specialist in France, because he has history with his knee which we cannot ignore.”

Mourinho, whose side already lag six points behind bitter rivals Barcelona in the title race, is never one to shy away from a confrontation and tackled each of the criticisms against Mbappe.

“Problems involving football are not sufficient for you,” the 63-year-old Portuguese coach told reporters.

“Therefore you have raised the issue of the discotheque, which in fact was not one, because it was used for a private event for Fashion Week.

“As for the bicycle in Switzerland. It was in a hotel, made up of small houses, which makes them available so guests can ride to the communal areas, and you would have us believe he was competing in the Tour of Switzerland.”

Mourinho shrugged off the potential of a hostile reception for Mbappe on Saturday, reiterating that he was “certain” the all-time World Cup record goalscorer had fulfilled “his obligations to Real Madrid.”

It is not the first time this season that Mbappe has been subjected to attacks by fans.

The Ultras Sur, a Real Madrid supporters’ group linked to the far right and banned from the Santiago Bernabeu, took issue with him last month.

They were furious that prior to a Real Madrid match, Mbappe, alongside Vinicius Junior and fellow Frenchman Ibrahima Konate, partially rolled up t-shirts bearing the words “We are all Ceutans,” which was intended to be a message of support for people in the Spanish territory bordering Morocco.

Ceuta, Spain’s north African exclave has been grappling with a migration crisis.