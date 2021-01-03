You are here

  • Home
  • Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with extremists

Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with extremists

Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with extremists
Picture made available by the Algerian Ministry of Defence on April 30, 2019, shows soldiers taking part in manoeuvres at an undisclosed location in Algeria. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/run2a

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with extremists

Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with extremists
  • Defense ministry identified the soldiers killed in the Tipaza district as a sergeant and a corporal
  • The attack is one of the deadliest of such clashes in recent years
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: Two Algerian soldiers were killed on Saturday in a clash with extremists, four of whom were also killed, the defense ministry said.
“During a search operation... a detachment of the People’s National Armed Forces shot dead four terrorists” west of the capital, a ministry statement said.
It identified the soldiers killed in the Tipaza district as a sergeant and a corporal, in one of the deadliest such clashes in recent years.
Several firearms were recovered, the ministry said, adding that the operation was still underway.
Between 1992 and 2002, a civil war pitting the army against multiple extremist groups left an estimated 200,000 people dead.
A 2005 Charter for Peace and Reconciliation was supposed to have turned the page on the conflict, but extremist groups continue to carry out sporadic operations.
Last month, a clash in the Jijel region east of Algiers killed an army staff sergeant and three suspected militants. The army later announced it had captured a “dangerous terrorist.”
Official media said at the time that the army had foiled a plan for the redeployment of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) group following the death of their leader.
The Algerian extremist, Abdelmalek Droukdel, had been killed in June by French forces in northern Mali.
The SITE Intelligence group, which monitors extremist groups, said in November that another Algerian, Abou Oubaida Youssef Al-Annabi, had been appointed to replace Droukdel.
Over the course of last year, 21 militants were killed, nine were captured and seven surrendered during Algerian army operations, the military said in a tally published on Saturday.
A statement added that the army had arrested 108 people who had provided support to the militants last year, as well as seizing dozens of firearms, while experts neutralized nearly 400 bombs and mines.
An army tally for 2019 indicated that 15 Islamist militants had been killed and 25 captured while 44 surrendered.

Topics: Algeria

Related

Algerian ex-president's brother cleared of conspiracy
Middle-East
Algerian ex-president's brother cleared of conspiracy
Algerian president signs new constitution into law
Middle-East
Algerian president signs new constitution into law

Airport in Yemen receives 1st flight since deadly attack

Updated 30 min 53 sec ago
AP

Airport in Yemen receives 1st flight since deadly attack

Airport in Yemen receives 1st flight since deadly attack
  • On Sunday, the airport received a Yemenia airline flight arriving from Sudan’s capital Khartoum
  • Yemen’s interior minister and the governor of Aden were at the airport to receive the flight
Updated 30 min 53 sec ago
AP

SANAA: A plane landed Sunday at the airport in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, officials said, the first commercial flight to arrive since the deadly missile attack last week on the facility that killed at least 25 people and wounded 110 others.
The attack Wednesday took place just moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s Cabinet landed on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.
Three precision-guided missiles that struck the airport targeted the plane carrying the Cabinet members, the arrival hall and the airport’s VIP lounge, according to Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Sunday, the airport received a Yemenia airline flight arriving from Sudan’s capital Khartoum, according to Yemen’s state-run SABA news agency. Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim Haidan and Aden Gov. Ahmed Lamlas were at the airport to receive the flight, the report said.
Haidan said the speedy reopening of the airport has underscored “the determination of the government to overcome obstacles and face the difficulties” caused by Wednesday’s attack.
The attack killed at least 25 people, including three workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross, and wounded 110 others.
The war in Yemen started in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia overran the north and the capital, Sanaa. The following year, an Arab coalition intervened to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government to power. Hadi has been living in Riyadh.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has accused the Houthis of carrying out the airport attack as well as a drone assault on the Mashiq Palace in Aden shortly after the prime minister and his Cabinet were transferred there Wednesday.
The Yemeni ministers were returning to Aden from Riyadh after being sworn in last week as part of a Cabinet reshuffle. The changes were part of a deal with the separatist Southern Transitional Council. The STC is an umbrella group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has worked mostly from self-imposed exile in Riyadh during the country’s years-long civil war.
Meanwhile, in the strategic port city of Hodeida, three people including two women and a man, were killed when a shell landed Friday at a wedding hall in Al-Hawk district while a wedding celebration was taking place, local officials and the UN said.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The head of the UN mission to Hodeida, retired Gen. Abhijit Guha, condemned the shelling.

Topics: Yemen Aden Airport Houthis

Related

Yemen’s PM says airport attack aimed to ‘eliminate’ Cabinet
Middle-East
Yemen’s PM says airport attack aimed to ‘eliminate’ Cabinet
Houthis blamed as blast hits Yemen wedding hall, killing 5 women and 7 injuring others
Middle-East
Houthis blamed as blast hits Yemen wedding hall, killing 5 women and 7 injuring others

Latest updates

Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19
Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19
Airport in Yemen receives 1st flight since deadly attack
Airport in Yemen receives 1st flight since deadly attack
Arab-backed London theme park project applies for planning permission
Arab-backed London theme park project applies for planning permission
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen talks ‘Chicago 7’ amid novel Oscars push
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen talks ‘Chicago 7’ amid novel Oscars push
Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues dip to $5.61bn in 2020
Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues dip to $5.61bn in 2020

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.