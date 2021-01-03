You are here

  • Home
  • Israel dismisses ‘nonsense’ Iran charge it seeks to trick US into war

Israel dismisses ‘nonsense’ Iran charge it seeks to trick US into war

Israel dismisses ‘nonsense’ Iran charge it seeks to trick US into war
It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes on the anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbmqq

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Israel dismisses ‘nonsense’ Iran charge it seeks to trick US into war

Israel dismisses ‘nonsense’ Iran charge it seeks to trick US into war
  • Steinitz: It is Israel that needs to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes on the anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination
  • He said Zarif's remarks on Twitter showed that Iran was under pressure in terms of national security
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as “nonsense” an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran.
It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes on the one-year anniversary on Sunday of the assassination of Tehran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a US drone strike in Iraq, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Kan public radio.
Washington blames Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on US facilities in Iraq, including near the US embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.
On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter: “New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing (President Donald) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli.”
“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs,” Zarif wrote, in what appeared to be a veiled threat against Israel.
Steinitz said the remarks showed that Iran, after mounting US sanctions billed as curbing its nuclear program and involvement in regional conflict-zones, was “under pressure — economic pressure, and pressure in terms of national security.”
“We hear this nonsense by Zarif, that Israel would set off terrorist attacks against the United States — this really is total nonsense,” Steinitz told Kan public radio.
“But on the other hand it is a warning sign — a warning sign that Iran is taking aim at Israel, is looking for excuses to lash out at Israel, and therefore we need to have our finger on the pulse and be at the highest state of alert.”
The US military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran on Wednesday, but the bombers have since left the region.
Interviewed separately on Kan, Israeli Culture Minister Chili Tropper, who like Steinitz sits in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet, confirmed media reports that Israel was on heightened alert for the Soleimani anniversary.
Asked what possible Iranian reprisals Israel was anticipating, Tropper said: “I cannot comment.”

Topics: Israel US Iran Qassem Soleimani

Related

 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq “Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans.” (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on US forces in Iraq: Iran’s Zarif
Israel’s virus surveillance tool tests its democratic norms
Middle-East
Israel’s virus surveillance tool tests its democratic norms

Airport in Yemen receives first flight since deadly attack

Updated 23 min 6 sec ago
AP

Airport in Yemen receives first flight since deadly attack

Airport in Yemen receives first flight since deadly attack
  • On Sunday, the airport received a Yemenia airline flight arriving from Sudan’s capital Khartoum
  • Yemen’s interior minister and the governor of Aden were at the airport to receive the flight
Updated 23 min 6 sec ago
AP

SANAA: A plane landed Sunday at the airport in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, officials said, the first commercial flight to arrive since the deadly missile attack last week on the facility that killed at least 25 people and wounded 110 others.
The attack Wednesday took place just moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s Cabinet landed on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.
Three precision-guided missiles that struck the airport targeted the plane carrying the Cabinet members, the arrival hall and the airport’s VIP lounge, according to Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Sunday, the airport received a Yemenia airline flight arriving from Sudan’s capital Khartoum, according to Yemen’s state-run SABA news agency. Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim Haidan and Aden Gov. Ahmed Lamlas were at the airport to receive the flight, the report said.
Haidan said the speedy reopening of the airport has underscored “the determination of the government to overcome obstacles and face the difficulties” caused by Wednesday’s attack.
The attack killed at least 25 people, including three workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross, and wounded 110 others.
The war in Yemen started in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia overran the north and the capital, Sanaa. The following year, an Arab coalition intervened to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government to power. Hadi has been living in Riyadh.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has accused the Houthis of carrying out the airport attack as well as a drone assault on the Mashiq Palace in Aden shortly after the prime minister and his Cabinet were transferred there Wednesday.
The Yemeni ministers were returning to Aden from Riyadh after being sworn in last week as part of a Cabinet reshuffle. The changes were part of a deal with the separatist Southern Transitional Council. The STC is an umbrella group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has worked mostly from self-imposed exile in Riyadh during the country’s years-long civil war.
Meanwhile, in the strategic port city of Hodeida, three people including two women and a man, were killed when a shell landed Friday at a wedding hall in Al-Hawk district while a wedding celebration was taking place, local officials and the UN said.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The head of the UN mission to Hodeida, retired Gen. Abhijit Guha, condemned the shelling.

Topics: Yemen Aden Airport Houthis

Related

Yemen’s PM says airport attack aimed to ‘eliminate’ Cabinet
Middle-East
Yemen’s PM says airport attack aimed to ‘eliminate’ Cabinet
Houthis blamed as blast hits Yemen wedding hall, killing 5 women and 7 injuring others
Middle-East
Houthis blamed as blast hits Yemen wedding hall, killing 5 women and 7 injuring others

Latest updates

Six major sporting events to look forward to in 2021
Six major sporting events to look forward to in 2021
Emirates NBD’s ‘The Wise Ones’ takes new approach to data-driven marketing
Starting with a film series titled ‘The Wise Ones,’ Emirates NBD aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. (Supplied)
Israel dismisses ‘nonsense’ Iran charge it seeks to trick US into war
Israel dismisses ‘nonsense’ Iran charge it seeks to trick US into war
Saudi Arabia COVID-19 cases fall to below 100 for first time since March
Saudi Arabia COVID-19 cases fall to below 100 for first time since March
Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19
Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.