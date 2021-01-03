Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya begins design of world’s fastest roller coaster

RIYADH: Qiddiya Investment Co. (QIC), in partnership with Intamin Amusement Rides, has begun the design process for the Falcon’s Flight, the signature attraction of the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park.
The park is scheduled to open in 2023 in Qiddiya, a new city being built outside of Riyadh and designed to become a center for entertainment, sports and the arts. The Falcon’s Flight is set to become the world’s longest, fastest and tallest coaster. It will travel across 4km, feature a vertical cliff dive into a 160m-deep valley using magnetic motor acceleration, and achieve speeds of more than 250 km/h.
During the three-minute ride, up to 20 passengers will experience electromagnetic propulsion launch systems as well as panoramic views of the theme park, which covers 32 hectares and features 28 rides and attractions across six themed lands.
